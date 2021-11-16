All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Step Towards Inclusion! Ministry Of Culture Plans Disabled-Friendly Infrastructure At Tourist Places

Image Credits: Unsplash

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Step Towards Inclusion! Ministry Of Culture Plans Disabled-Friendly Infrastructure At Tourist Places

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  16 Nov 2021 12:06 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

This includes the provision of ‘well-demarcated’ common parking space at entry points, information handouts in Braille, trained staff or guides, wheelchairs, or palanquins, among others.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A slew of measures have been recommended in the draft of 'general accessibility standards' prepared by the Ministry of Culture for harmonised and barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities (PwD) and elderly visitors coming to protected sites, monuments, libraries, and museums.

This includes the provision of 'well-demarcated' common parking space at entry points, information handouts in Braille, trained staff or guides, wheelchairs or palanquins, among others. The guidelines, released earlier this month, are currently available on the ministry's portal to receive feedback, The New Indian Express reported.

"People can send comments on the standards, mostly through their email to the deputy Secretary, ministry of culture by November 21. Email IDs are dalpat.dgca@gov.in and cdnculture3@gmail.com," an official said.

The guidelines also comprise a separate chapter on web accessibility — Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Ecosystem.

Web accessibility means that users with disabilities can perceive, understand, navigate, contribute and interact with the portal or applications without any hassle. It includes all forms of disabilities that may affect access.

Disability In India

According to the 2011 census, there are 26.8 million people with disabilities in India while other sources have offered higher estimates. The central government has also enacted initiatives such as the Accessible India Campaign to make public spaces and transportation barrier-free for persons with disabilities.

Official data shows that India is behind Myanmar and Sri Lanka in terms of the number of disabled people, The New Indian Express reported. But, as per experts, it does not mean the country has succeeded in tackling disability through medical advancement. Though the government has managed to create a more disabled-friendly environment, a great deal has to be done to become an inclusive society. For that, the entire system of institutions and establishments needs to be modified and re-modified.

Also Read: 1,888 Custodial Deaths In Two Decades, Only 26 Police Personnel Convicted: NCRB

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
inclusivity 
Disabled-friendly infrastructure 
Tourist spots 
Culture Ministry 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X