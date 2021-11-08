All section
Wheelchair Basketball Camp Organised In Srinagar To Train Budding Para Athletes

Inclusivity
Jammu and Kashmir,  8 Nov 2021 2:11 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

An NGO named 'Voluntary Medicare Society' organised a two-day sports camp in collaboration with the Wheelchair Basketball Federation to train enthusiastic players to represent the country in the future.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Voluntary Medicare Society started a two-day camp for budding wheelchair basketball players. Along with training them, this camp also aims to boost the para athletes' morale. The NGO organised the camp in collaboration with the Wheelchair Basketball Federation (WBFI) and a sports instructor named Shahid Raza. It includes 12 women who are training to represent the country in the future.

From teaching the different rules to playing techniques, the players involved are extremely enthusiastic to learn something new as they do not let their disability deter them from achieving all their dreams of playing for the country.

Promoting Para Athletes

Speaking to ANI, Raza stated that the camp consists of both new and experienced basketball players. "In this camp, we had taken freshers and some participants are national and international players," he said. While the freshers are taught about the techniques and the rules involved, the others get to practice them as they have not played the game in a really long time.

One of the attendees is an international player named Ishrat Rasheed. She said, "This camp was started because we want to prepare ourselves by learning shooting, dribbling, as we had not played since many days."

Another para-athlete, Shaheen, is inspired by Ishrat and others like her to take up the sport. "I did my post-graduation and I also want to play just like Ishrat and Insha Bashir. I also want to participate at the national and international level. Insha Bashir is the state's first wheelchair basketball player. Overcoming a lot of struggle, she went on to take part in the Sports Visitor Programme in the United States in 2019 and is a part of the Indian women's team.

For quite some time now, the country has seen a rise in wheelchair sports. From Basketball to Cricket and now handball, several organisations are promoting this, aiming towards making sports more inclusive. This also includes making stadiums and sport centres accessible for people with disabilities to play the sports they live without any inhibitions.

Also Read: How Bengaluru-Based Divyaang Myithri Academy Aims To Revolutionise Para Sports In The Country


Jammu & Kashmir 
Wheelchair Basketball 

