Caste discrimination
Samsung India Opens First All-Women Powered Mobile Store In Ahmedabad

Image Credits: India CSR

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Samsung India Opens First All-Women Powered Mobile Store In Ahmedabad

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

15,  10 March 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The store will be entirely managed by women employees – from the Store manager to Samsung Experience Consultants. Samsung also set up an Employee Resource Group (ERG) to support and help women employees in personal and career development.

Samsung India opened its first all-women powered mobile store in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. The store is a celebration of the power of the Indian woman. It is the first of many initiatives Samsung plans to take in bolstering the company's mission to foster diversity and ensure meaningful opportunities for all genders.

The store will be entirely managed by women employees – from the Store manager to Samsung Experience Consultants. They will help customers make informed choices about buying Galaxy devices, to the Galaxy Consultant extending device support. According to India CSR, the initiative is a part of Samsung's vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia.

Located at Vijay Cross Road in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area, the Samsung SmartCafe will offer consumers the company's unmatched retail experience. Consumers can experience and purchase Samsung's entire range of mobile gadgets like the latest flagships, Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4.

Extensive Training Given To Women Employees

The company has extensively trained the women employees at this first-of-its-kind mobile store on Galaxy devices and in key operational functions like customer service, sales, financial management, stock planning, and most importantly, consumer safety protocols.

"We are very thrilled to set up this first all-women mobile store and are confident about the new possibilities and milestones the incredible team is set to achieve, in keeping with our values of people, excellence and co-prosperity. We are committed to increase the number of women in our workforce and nurturing the next generation of women leaders across the company," Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia said.

Samsung, which has been serving consumers in India for more than 25 years now, captivating them with its range of innovative products and services, has one of the largest retail footprints in the country.

Women are integral contributors to Samsung's growth as an organisation. By creating new opportunities for female employees, Samsung provides a platform for them to pave their path to a brighter future.

Personal & Career Growth

To mark International Women's Day, Samsung also set up an Employee Resource Group (ERG) called WiSE (Women in Samsung Electronics), which will support and help women employees in personal and career development.

Also Read: WB: 18-Yr-Old Gives Board Exam From Hospital Just Hours After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
