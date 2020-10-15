'Let's Learn About Special Marriage Act': Actor-Director Rasika Agashe Shares Her Baby Shower Photo Amid Tanishq Row

Amid the Tanishq advertisement row, actor-director Rasika Agashe has shared a picture from her baby shower. Rasika is married to actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.

"Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act..," Rasika wrote in the post.

Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.. pic.twitter.com/BUykrCriaC — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

Actor Mini Mathur, earlier on Wednesday, October 14, had also taken to social media to give her example of a happy marriage with director Kabir Khan. "This and even more love is what I have received in my multicultural marriage," she wrote, calling for an end to the 'hate'.



An advertisement by Titan Group's Tanishq Jewellery featuring an interfaith marriage has received massive backlash on social media, with '#BoycottTanishq' trending on Twitter on October 12. Over 17,000 people on Twitter demanded a boycott of the jewellery brand and a ban on the controversial advertisement.

The 45-second advertisement, released on 9 October, shows a Muslim family preparing a traditional Hindu baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law.

The advertisement showed the ceremony called Seemantham or Valaikaapu which is dedicated to first-time mothers to pray for their safe delivery and happy life. It is typically celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

The description of the video on YouTube reads, "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don't. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures."

However, the advertisement wasn't received well by netizens, as many accused the brand of promoting 'love jihad' and 'fake secularism'.

Tanishq was made to take down their advertisement featuring an interfaith married couple after incessant trolling on social media with #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter on October 12.

Also Read: Tanishq Advertisement Featuring Interfaith Couple Taken Down Amid Endless Trolling