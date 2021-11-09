'Race Against Age': 67-year-old From Maharashtra Cycles 3,600 Km From Kashmir-Kanyakumari In Record Time

Mohinder Singh Bharaj, a 67-year-old from Maharashtra's Nashik has beaten all odds achieved the feat of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a record time. Mohinder Singh Bharaj, a 67-year-old from Maharashtra's Nashik has beaten all odds achieved the feat of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a record time.

Bharaj and his team are now returning to their hometown after completing the 'race against age'. The 67-year-old cycled 3,600 km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 12 days, 18 hrs and 57 minutes, reaching the country's southern end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 7, The New Indian Express reported.



"I find most old people to be very negative, but I am the one who always likes to be around positive people. I have friends from the 18-45 year age group," Bharaj said.

Formidable Challenges

Starting from Srinagar, Bharaj took on formidable challenges like sleep depravity, hot and humid climatic conditions from Jhansi to Bengaluru, saddle sores for the last one week, occurring because of the saddle sores occurring for the last one week spending up to 18 hours a day and cutting an average of 275 km.



"I could not sit even on a comfortable sofa," Bharaj expresses.



He stated that diet was extremely essential and he had to push 10,000 calories in a single day to continue his ride, where his team of six crew member friends were of enormous help.



"I had prepared well for the ride and was not fatigued when I reached my destination," he said. The athlete stressed that the team saw the sunrise at Kanyakumari and set off for Nashik in the vehicle immediately without waiting for the magical sunset.



Preparations involved cycling every alternate day for about two hours, having a long ride of over 6 hrs on Saturdays, and pumping weight at a gym on the remaining days.

Race Against Age

Athletics was always an area of interest since his school days, and the 100 metres sprint was his favourite. But after he turned 40, running slowed down over fears of damaging the knee.



There was a break of nearly five years when he did no physical activity, till the long-distance cycling bug caught up.



Bharaj said he would continue cycling and executing bigger plans in the future and stressed that a lot remains to be achieved.



The 'race against age' clearly does not stop with the successful completion of an inspiring cycle ride.

