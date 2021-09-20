All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Pune Hospital Trains Transgender Persons To Act Swiftly During Road Mishaps

Image Credits: The Times of India, Unsplash

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Pune Hospital Trains Transgender Persons To Act Swiftly During Road Mishaps

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  20 Sep 2021 12:17 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

A group of 20 transgender persons attended the workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first-aid and essential life support.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

With an aim to impart road safety measures, the Lokmaya Hospital in Pune has started a first aid training programme for transgender persons, who are usually found at traffic signals and are hence, more prone to witness road accidents.

During the training programme, a group of 20 transgender persons attended the workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first-aid and essential life support.

"People from this community are generally spotted on streets and traffic signals and are more likely to witness road mishaps. If they are provided training in helping and calling the ambulance on time, it will help save many lives," transgender activist Sonal Dalvi, who was also part of the workshop, told The Times of India.

"We were first taught to check whether the person involved in an accident is dead or alive by checking their breath, responsiveness and call the emergency helpline. We were also given training on how to take action in case a person suffers from a heart attack and give CPR," said a transgender participant. All the transgender persons, who attended the workshop, received certificates on completion.

Severe Injuries To Be Prevented If Reported On Time

"The number of patients severely injured in road accidents is high. More than 15,000 patients come to our hospital in critical condition every year, many of those need surgery on an immediate basis," said Narendra Vaidya, surgeon and managing director at Lokmanya Hospital.

Vaidya added that these deaths and severe injuries could be prevented with first aid if these casualties were reported and addressed during the golden hour. Later, this initiative will be extended to people living in housing societies, employees working in the corporate sector, autorickshaw and bus drivers as well. Around 145 deaths were reported in Pune caused by road accidents from January to August 2021.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Man, Woman From Different Faiths Assaulted For Travelling Together; Two Held

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Pune Hospital 
Transgender First Aid Training Programme 
Road Accidents 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X