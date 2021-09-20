With an aim to impart road safety measures, the Lokmaya Hospital in Pune has started a first aid training programme for transgender persons, who are usually found at traffic signals and are hence, more prone to witness road accidents.

During the training programme, a group of 20 transgender persons attended the workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first-aid and essential life support.



"People from this community are generally spotted on streets and traffic signals and are more likely to witness road mishaps. If they are provided training in helping and calling the ambulance on time, it will help save many lives," transgender activist Sonal Dalvi, who was also part of the workshop, told The Times of India.



"We were first taught to check whether the person involved in an accident is dead or alive by checking their breath, responsiveness and call the emergency helpline. We were also given training on how to take action in case a person suffers from a heart attack and give CPR," said a transgender participant. All the transgender persons, who attended the workshop, received certificates on completion.

Severe Injuries To Be Prevented If Reported On Time

"The number of patients severely injured in road accidents is high. More than 15,000 patients come to our hospital in critical condition every year, many of those need surgery on an immediate basis," said Narendra Vaidya, surgeon and managing director at Lokmanya Hospital.

Vaidya added that these deaths and severe injuries could be prevented with first aid if these casualties were reported and addressed during the golden hour. Later, this initiative will be extended to people living in housing societies, employees working in the corporate sector, autorickshaw and bus drivers as well. Around 145 deaths were reported in Pune caused by road accidents from January to August 2021.

