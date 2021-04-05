Operation Blue Freedom: Team Of Special Forces Veterans, People With Disabilities To Scale Siachen Glacier

In a first-of-its-kind expedition, a team of eight specially-abled persons will scale the highest battleground in the world— the Siachen Glacier in May, this year.

As per a report by India Today, a group of veterans of India's Special Forces will train people with disabilities (PWDs) in sky diving, scuba diving and mountaineering in an attempt to create unique world records on land, air and underwater.

This expedition, called Operation Blue Freedom, after scaling Siachen, plans to set a record for the largest team of PWDs doing accelerated free fall in Dubai. Later, the team would set out to the Maldives for scuba diving.

The team, consisting of ex-servicemen, serving soldiers and civilians, is part of an organisation called 'Conquer Land Air Water (CLAW)' founded by former Para Officer Major Vivek Jacob.

Major Jacob set up the organisation to rehabilitate people with disabilities through sports and "induce powerful global action for inclusion".

"It aims to mainstream the mindset that Special Forces and people with disabilities share -- to survive, stabilize and thrive in hostile environments," said Major Jacob.



Operation Blue Freedom started by former soldiers of Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force enables people with #disabilities to experience the same sense of freedom and adventure like everyone else. https://t.co/9mn8W0GbKB @majorvivekJacob, @CLAW_Global #Inclusion — NewzHook (@NewzHook) March 31, 2021





Kindly share with people with disabilities in your community. They can sign up to participate in the expedition. #OperationBlueFreedomhttps://t.co/bcw83h1wcH — Major Vivek Jacob (Veteran) (@MajorVivekJacob) April 4, 2021

Major Jacob, a veteran from the elite 9 Para (Special Forces), went through a near-death experience when his parachute malfunctioned mid-fall during a Combat Skydive, causing spinal cord injury in 2015.

Also Read: Bhopal Corporation's 'Kitab Ghar' Fulfils Educational Needs Of Underprivileged Kids Amid Pandemic

