In A Step Towards Diversity, Publishing Giant Penguin Random House Makes Workforce Demographic Public

In a step towards diversity and inclusivity, publishing giant Penguin Random House has shared its workforce demographic on social media. The move to share their demographic comes as an attempt to introduce more transparency.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the publishing house stated that the data, which was earlier private, has now been made public. "At Penguin Random House, we recognise that in order to publish the widest array of voices, our publishing teams must reflect the diverse communities of readers we serve. Greater representation in our workforce is one of our most urgent priorities," it said. "To this end, we are sharing our workforce demographics in order to track and measure our progress toward our goal of reflecting the racial and ethnic makeup of American society," it added.

To this end, we are sharing our workforce demographics in order to track and measure our progress toward our goal of reflecting the racial and ethnic makeup of American society. [2/5] — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) September 15, 2020



It added that the data, which focus on "the racial and ethnic composition" of the company will be public on their website.

"On this page, you can also read about the steps we are taking to recruit and hire a more diverse workforce and see our company's approach to diversity and inclusion," Penguin Random House further said. "We know we have great strides to make: our commitment to a more diverse and inclusive workplace has never been more important," it said.

We know we have great strides to make: our commitment to a more diverse and inclusive workplace has never been more important. [4/5] — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) September 15, 2020

