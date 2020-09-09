Odisha's Remote Maoist-Prone Area 'Swabhiman Anchal' Gets Mobile Connectivity For First Time

Villagers residing in Odisha's Malkangiri district got access to mobile network connectivity for the first time on Monday, September 8.

The region is infamous for threats from Maoists and is also called the 'cut-off area' as it is surrounded by water on three sides and forests on the other, can now stay connected to the world through voice calls and internet connectivity.

Mobile network connectivity established in Swabhiman Anchal at Pipalpadar, Hantalguda, Jantapai, Jodambo & surrounding areas which were hitherto unserved. This has been made possible by @airtelindia . This connectivity will help villagers in availing various govt services, health pic.twitter.com/c6O0GRPdUC

& will also enable childrens from these villages in e learning. We endeavor to further the peaceful development of this area through active public participation and ensuring secure environment throughour police stations & BSF camps

According to a statement issued by the Malkangiri District Collector, Manish Agarwal, a trial run of the mobile network has been successfully completed in Pipalpadar, Hantal Guda and Jantapai villages of Swabhiman Anchal.

"It is a landmark day as mobile network connectivity is being started in Swabhiman Area at the villages of Pipalapadar, Hantalguda, Jantapal, which did not have mobile connectivity before," said the District Collector, reported ANI.

"Now people of these villages will get voice connectivity and 4G network which will enable them to get connected with the rest of the world," he further added.

He also urged the Left Wing Extremists to shun violence and rather be part of the development process.

"The mobile tower will help bridge the gap between the public and the police. Most of the BSF personnel are from other states. Now, they can stay connected with their near and dear ones, which will boost their morale. Besides the interaction, the police personnel and common people will increase, thus resulting in bringing them to the mainstream. This will help us in providing better services to all," Rishikesh Khillari, Malkangiri Police SP told India Today.

Malkangiri has been one of the most violence-hit districts in the country with as many as 332 Maoist incidents recorded in 12 years between 2008 and 2020.