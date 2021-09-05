Is Karbi Anglong Deal An End To North-East Unrest?

Karbi is one of the major ethnic groups of Assam that has a long history marked with killings, ethnic violence, abductions and taxation in the 1980s. The outfits demanded a separate state, and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council falls under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Groups like Karbi National Volunteers (KNV), Karbi People'sPeople's Force (KPF) and United People'sPeople's Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) came together in the late 1990s.

The entire political tussle in this constituency- comprising three districts, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong (that split from the former in 2016) and Dima Hasao. It revolves around the demand for an "Autonomous State" and more power to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the New Cachar Hills Autonomous Council that administers the Dima Hasao district.

Why In News Now?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah signed a tripartite Karbi Agreement in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister from Assam Sarbanda Sonowal and representatives of Karbi Faction signed the historic Karbi Anglong Agreement to end the decades-old crisis and ensuring Assam'sAssam's territorial integrity. According to Press Information Bureau, Amit Shah mentioned that the 'Karbi Anglong Agreement' is signed for the peace and prosperity of Assam; this day will be written in golden letters in Assam's history".

The Home Minister mentioned that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, the northeast has been an area of focus, and inclusive development of the region has been given a priority. He said that the Union Government would release a unique package of ₹1,000 crore for specific projects in the Karbi area. He emphasised that it's the Prime Minister's policy that those who shun the violence are brought to the mainstream and are given more than their demands. This is the reason; he said, "we are slowly getting rid of the problems that Modi Government inherited one by one."





Salient Features of The Agreement

The Memorandum of Settlement will ensure a greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council(KAAC) and protect the region's identity, language, and culture. The Karbi Armed groups have agreed to let go of violence and join the peaceful democratic process of the law of the land. Moreover, the agreement also provides for the rehabilitation of several cadres of the Armed Groups.

Apart from that, the government of Assam will also set up a Karbi Welfare Council for a better focussed and overall development of the Karbi people living outside the KAAC regions, and the consolidated fund would be augmented to supplement the resources of the Autonomous Council. The agreement proposes to give more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to KAAC.

Also Read: Journalist Detained After Sprinter Dutee Chand Alleges Threats, Harassment; 2 Others Named