New Zealand Police Introduce Hijab To Their Official Uniform

The New Zealand Police has introduced a specially designed 'hijab' as part of the force's uniform that would encourage women belonging to the Muslim community to join the ranks.

30-year-old Constable Zeena Ali has become the first member not just to graduate as a police officer but also to don the hijab as her uniform.

According to reports, Zeena decided to join the police force to help her community fight the battles after the Christchurch terror attack last year in which 51 people were killed at two mosques in the country.

"It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police uniform hijab because I was able to take part in the design process. During training for her wing, the Royal New Zealand Police College staff organised halal meals and made a prayer room available," said Zeena.

"Having a police-branded hijab means women, who may not have previously considered policing can do so now. It's great how the Police incorporated my religion and culture," she added.

She further thanked the department for going an extra mile to ensure that her hijab not only stands for her religious values but also meets health and safety requirements.

"We recognise the value different perspectives and experiences bring to making us better at what we do," New Zealand Police said.

