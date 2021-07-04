Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Vaccinates Sex Workers Against COVID

Inclusivity

On July 2, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation held a special COVID vaccination drive for sex workers in the city. About 78 sex workers were vaccinated during the drive.

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

On July 2, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special COVID vaccination drive for sex workers in the city. The camp was organised as part of the civic body's attempt to cover the neglected sections of the society under the vaccination programme, spokesperson of the NMMC, Mahendra Konde, said.

Number Of Workers Vaccinated

Konde added that 78 sex workers were vaccinated during the drive, reported Mid-Day. NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said every effort was being made to cover every citizen in Navi Mumbai under the vaccination programme. "At present, there are 76 vaccination centres in the city and we are making arrangements to increase this figure to 100 to expedite the inoculation," he said.

Last month, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the NMMC started a COVID vaccination drive for homeless people and beggars where its officials first counsel them and after getting their consent, collect their biometric data and inoculate them. About 74 such people have been vaccinated so far.

Prepping For Third Wave

In preparation for the third wave, the NMMC is planning to install five pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants to generate aound 10 metric tonnes of oxygen. Each plant will have the capacity to generate around two metric tonnes of oxygen daily.

