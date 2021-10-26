Research Finds Only 20% Muslims Voted For BJP In 2019 General Elections

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is often associated with being a right-wing political organization. In the 2019 general elections, only one out of five Muslims are said to have voted for the party in power. The Pew Research Centre conducted a survey based on the lines of religion, caste, nationalism and attitudes in India has found that only 20 per cent of Muslims preferred that BJP came to power. Whereas, amongst Hindus, nearly half of the voters (49 per cent) voted for the BJP. The survey also found that 30 per cent of Muslims and Christians and 33 per cent of Sikhs were in favour of Congress.

96% of Indian Proud Of Their Country

Indians universally take pride in their beliefs, and the survey confirmed the anecdotal belief. A massive 96 per cent of Indians were proud of their country. On the same lines, most people take pride in belonging to their state and their religious communities. However, the question of whether Indian culture needs to stand above all received mixed responses.

81% Indians Believed That Indian Culture Is Superior

Varied views were recorded when asked what it meant to be 'truly Indian'. About 72 per cent of Indians believed in the statement that "Indian people are not perfect, but Indian culture is superior to others."

Nearly 81 per cent of Indians from the Central region of the country agreed that Indian culture is superior. In contrast, only 59 per cent of people in the Northeast believed in the same. A little over half of Christians at 52 per cent agreed that Indian culture was superior, and the percentage is 57 per cent among Sikhs and 63 per cent among Muslims. Most Indians agreed that respecting elders and Indian institutions is an essential part of being an Indian.

About 56 per cent of people agreed that speaking in Hindi is an essential trait of an Indian. Out of the total, 57 per cent of Indians and 64 per cent of Hindus believed that it is essential to belong to the dominant religion to be an Indian.

