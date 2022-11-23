"With more people being pushed into poverty in the covid era , there is now a hierarchy in marginalization. People who are already vulnerable – such as those with leprosy, HIV or disabilities, transgender people, and sex workers – have become almost invisible now. The pandemic brought out the stark differences in the breadth and depth of vulnerability that people are facing today. We must remember that for many of these communities, there is an even greater need now for certain essentials", said Anshu Gupta, Founder Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan

Under a rural livelihood initiative 'Vaapsi', Goonj teams recently partnered with a local non-profit organization in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh of transgenders, leprosy patients, and sex workers.

Most members of the group don't identify themselves because of the shame and stigma with their circumstances. Among other aspects their field team also held a menstrual health and hygiene awareness meeting, a usually neglected topic (under our NJPC- Not Just a Piece of Cloth initiative) with the women who come to learn stitching at the organization's stitching center. Their team member reached out MY Pads Kits to the participant women and explained about making and using cloth sanitary pads as an affordable, viable and environment friendly option.

Goonj has and continues to work extensively with many such communities, including performing artists, Devadasis, in Southern India, People with disabilities, the elderly etc. among others, supporting them through family and occupational kits. "We are sure there are many others who are largely invisible in our day to day life.. When you look around you more carefully or make an effort to know more.. You will see them. When you get a chance, do something with them NOT just for them", shares Goonj team.

"We all need a little nudge to do well in our lives. That's how humanity flourishes; when we stand with each other and lift each other", it futher concludes.

Also Read: Bihar: Breaking The Fear And Anxiety In Women Related To Periods