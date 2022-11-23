All section
Caste discrimination
Inclusivity For Marginalised Groups: Together We Can Do More

Image Credit: Goonj

Inclusivity
From our friends at Goonj

Inclusivity For Marginalised Groups: Together We Can Do More

Goonj

Writer: Goonj

Goonj

Goonj

Goonj aims to build an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between the cities and villages using the under-utilized urban material as a tool to trigger development with dignity, across the country.

See article by Goonj

Andhra Pradesh,  23 Nov 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Under a rural livelihood initiative 'Vaapsi', Goonj teams recently partnered with a local non-profit organization in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh of transgenders, leprosy patients, and sex workers.

"With more people being pushed into poverty in the covid era , there is now a hierarchy in marginalization. People who are already vulnerable – such as those with leprosy, HIV or disabilities, transgender people, and sex workers – have become almost invisible now. The pandemic brought out the stark differences in the breadth and depth of vulnerability that people are facing today. We must remember that for many of these communities, there is an even greater need now for certain essentials", said Anshu Gupta, Founder Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan

Most members of the group don't identify themselves because of the shame and stigma with their circumstances. Among other aspects their field team also held a menstrual health and hygiene awareness meeting, a usually neglected topic (under our NJPC- Not Just a Piece of Cloth initiative) with the women who come to learn stitching at the organization's stitching center. Their team member reached out MY Pads Kits to the participant women and explained about making and using cloth sanitary pads as an affordable, viable and environment friendly option.

Goonj has and continues to work extensively with many such communities, including performing artists, Devadasis, in Southern India, People with disabilities, the elderly etc. among others, supporting them through family and occupational kits. "We are sure there are many others who are largely invisible in our day to day life.. When you look around you more carefully or make an effort to know more.. You will see them. When you get a chance, do something with them NOT just for them", shares Goonj team.

"We all need a little nudge to do well in our lives. That's how humanity flourishes; when we stand with each other and lift each other", it futher concludes.

Also Read: Bihar: Breaking The Fear And Anxiety In Women Related To Periods

Writer : Goonj
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Menstrual Hygiene 
sex workers 
rural livelihood 
transgender people 

