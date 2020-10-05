US Woman Who Was Trolled As 'Too Ugly' Posts Selfie Every Day For One Year, Wins Hearts

A 39-year-old US woman who was born with a rare genetic bone and muscular disorder has shared a selfie every day for an entire year after an online troll commented that she was 'too ugly' to post photos of herself.

During the last round of trollgate, people said that I should be banned from posting photos of myself because I'm too ugly. So I'd just like to commemorate the occasion with these 3 selfies... 📸😉👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ZuSYFOtwv — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) September 7, 2019

Melissa Blake, a freelance journalist and disability blogger, reportedly found herself in the midst of online hate and body shaming in August 2019 after she wrote a blog post on US President Donald Trump.



Blake was born with the Freeman Sheldon syndrome, a rare disorder that primarily affects the face, hands, and feet.

So much of our culture is shaped by beauty standards — what is considered beautiful, who is considered beautiful. Beauty is an asset, whether we like it or not. Acceptance. Success. Even love.



Our society says disabilities aren't beautiful, which I think is tragic! #MyBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/6SCpXl77XP — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) October 3, 2020

One user apparently commented that Melissa should be banned from posting photos of herself because she is 'too ugly'. But Blake refused to let the trolls get to her and instead tweeted everyday snapshots of herself using the hashtag #MyBestSelfie which she said has helped her feel more comfortable in her body as a disabled woman.



"As a woman writer with a genetic bone and muscular disorder, who is also very active on the internet, I'm used to being called names like "blobfish" and "whale," but there was one comment I just couldn't shake,' she recalled, reported The State.



"Someone said that I should be banned from posting photos of myself because I'm too ugly," she added.



Blake initiated an online conversation through social media to spread the message on social acceptance and the need to redefine beauty standards. She spent the next 366 days sharing selfies, ranging from serious to playful, but they all 'truly reflected' her personality.

I started posting selfies as a defiant response to trolls...sort of saying "You don't want to see my photos? I'm going to post one EVERY DAY! What do you think of that?"



Yes, friends, the quickest way to get me to do something is to tell me NOT to do it... #MyBestSelfie 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/zqjN0OnHLo — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) October 1, 2020

Reportedly, Melissa has undergone 26 operations due to her condition. Yet, she takes on trolls every day and refuses to be defined by her disability.

