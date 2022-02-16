Manipal Hospitals Launches Initiative To Help Women Discuss Health Concerns With Same Gender Practitioners

In India, most women tend to keep their health issues on the back burner because of their inhibitions and avoid sharing their health issues with their loved ones. There is a severe need to break this silence and disclose the challenges a woman faces, whether physical or mental health.

To address this silence, Manipal Hospitals has taken a step forward through an initiative, 'For Women, By Women'. It is a video consultation platform where women patients can come forward to discuss their health needs with practitioners from the same gender. The exclusive consultation was launched on February 14 and has been made functional.



According to a statement from the hospital, the platform addresses any problems women likely face, from a lump or swelling in the armpit, missed period, mental fatigue, discomfort, tiredness, loss of weight, headache, and psychological-emotional disorders. In addition, it has been curated for their comfort with an easy 2-step registration process, ensuring 100 per cent confidentiality.



"It is time for women to open their deepest worries and find comfort in the arms of women specialists at Manipal Hospitals," the statement, shared with The Logical Indian, read.

Cost Friendly

A dedicated phone number has been made available for female patients to avail the video consultation at an affordable consultation fee of Rs 250. Women sitting in any corner of the world can access the service to address their medical requirements.



"We understand the challenges women face and endeavour to ease the process for them to reach out for medical support. We want every woman to share her silence and avoid suffering from it," Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals, said.



"We have attempted to clear the roadblocks for women patients to come forward and openly share their health problems. We understand that every woman needs to find comfort in disclosing their issues, and we attempt to provide it in a timely and cost-effective manner," he added.



Manipal Hospitals is also one of the top healthcare providers in the country, serving over four million patients annually. Its focus is developing an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and extending it to out-of-hospital care.

With the completion of the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network currently has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 15 cities with over 7,600 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of more than 11,000 people. Through various consumer surveys, it has also been recognised as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India.

Also Read: Dabur Becomes India's First 'Plastic Waste Neutral' FMCG Company, Recycles 100% Plastic Sold As Product Packaging