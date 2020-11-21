Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada now has child-friendly police stations.

The district police took the decision to transform five police stations into child-friendly one by allotting someplace for a play area for children.

As reported by The Hindu, this initiative was a part of the Children Day's celebration from 14 to 20 November, when the authorities decided to launch these child-friendly police stations in the district, said M Ravidranath Babu, Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP).

"Five police stations in Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Gudivada, Nandigama and Avanigadda police sub-divisions will be transformed into child-friendly police stations, in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, and NGOs," the SP said.

The publication also reported that during a webinar with the police officers recently, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Director General of Police (DGP) D.Gautam Sawang asked the officials to promote 'child-friendly' policing in the state.

Home Minister also instructed the police officers to protect children from child labour and also to protect child rights.

P.Francis Thambi, programme director of the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) who sponsored all the facilities for the child-friendly police stations, said that the theme was to create a child-friendly atmosphere on the station premises.

Mr Francis further added that toys, garments, play material, first aid and furniture have been arranged at the child-friendly stations. Reports have also mentioned that a caretaker tasked with building a cordial relationship with the children and rehabilitating the rescued kids would be hired.

World Vision Indian State Manager, Tabita Francis, who has also sponsored the initiative thanked the state government and hailed it as one-of-its-kind initiative.



Also Read: TN School Girl Wins Award For Designing Solar Powered Ironing Cart

