Karnataka Village Promotes Community Farming Adopts Sustainable Practices

The forest department of Karnataka and villagers of MM Wildlife Sanctuary have started a community farming initiative to promote sustainable agricultural practices and help villagers earn good revenue.

The initiative has been conducted under the eco-development plan of the state. The forest department has provided 5 acres of land to the villagers.



Under this technique, the farmers will give up chemicals and use sustainable methods which will help in improving the environment and preservation of resources. The forest department has also installed a solar-powered water facility. In the village, six to seven women farmers have joined this initiative and many more are yet to be a part of it.

In addition to growing vegetables like chilli, coriander, and cucumber, several other crops like sugarcane and millets will also be grown in this 5-acre land space. This will also be managed by the women involved in promoting this method.

V Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) said, "The initiative was launched marking the Farmers' Day celebration on Wednesday. As part of this model project, native and local varieties of crops will be used and the localities will be sensitised to smart and intelligent farming. Earlier, the farmers used to get a revenue of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per acre. We want this to grow up to ₹1 lakh through this sustainable model," as reported by The New Indian Express.

