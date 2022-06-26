First In Karnataka! Children With Special Needs Get Exclusive Play Zone In Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, which attracts thousands of visitors every day, has a new addition, an exclusive play park for children with special needs. With this, it has also become Karnataka's first premier park for specially-abled children.

It was inaugurated on Saturday by Thaawarchand Gehlot, governor of Karnataka and is considered the first of its kind in the state. It has been set up at Rs 3 crores under the guidance of health and child development experts and award-winning design firms.

Ensuring Maximum Comfort For Children

The park is spread over one acre within Bal Bhavan at Cubbon Park and is designed in the shape of a turtle. It comprises different zones for several pastimes, including physical, mental, therapeutic, leisure, and touch-and-feel activities, reported The Indian Express.

The play area inside the city's premiere lung space has been developed by Mindtree (a technology consulting and services company) in association with Bal Bhavan and Smart City. It has been carefully audited by the children, caregivers and the Association of People with Disability to ensure maximum comfort for the children with disabilities.

The governor said, "This is an inspiring initiative aimed at addressing a vital need of disabled children. This exclusive park will provide them with an opportunity to feel happier, healthier and more connected with one another and the world around them, developing critical cognitive, emotional and social skills."

Facilities In The Play Area

The park is a secure, inclusive and physio-therapeutic zone where children with multiple forms of disabilities can play together. They can enhance their agility, health and social skills through community and multisensory experiences, reported The Times of India.

The green space's design ensures seamless across various play zones with tactical pathways making it easier for visually challenged children to navigate their way. All playing surfaces are made of synthetic, non-toxic and skid-proof rubber called ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) to mitigate injuries from falls.

