All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
First In Karnataka! Children With Special Needs Get Exclusive Play Zone In Bengalurus Cubbon Park

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Twitter

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

First In Karnataka! Children With Special Needs Get Exclusive Play Zone In Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  26 Jun 2022 8:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The park is spread over one acre and is designed in the shape of a turtle. It comprises different zones for several pastimes, including physical, mental, therapeutic, leisure, and touch-and-feel activities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, which attracts thousands of visitors every day, has a new addition, an exclusive play park for children with special needs. With this, it has also become Karnataka's first premier park for specially-abled children.

It was inaugurated on Saturday by Thaawarchand Gehlot, governor of Karnataka and is considered the first of its kind in the state. It has been set up at Rs 3 crores under the guidance of health and child development experts and award-winning design firms.

Ensuring Maximum Comfort For Children

The park is spread over one acre within Bal Bhavan at Cubbon Park and is designed in the shape of a turtle. It comprises different zones for several pastimes, including physical, mental, therapeutic, leisure, and touch-and-feel activities, reported The Indian Express.

The play area inside the city's premiere lung space has been developed by Mindtree (a technology consulting and services company) in association with Bal Bhavan and Smart City. It has been carefully audited by the children, caregivers and the Association of People with Disability to ensure maximum comfort for the children with disabilities.

The governor said, "This is an inspiring initiative aimed at addressing a vital need of disabled children. This exclusive park will provide them with an opportunity to feel happier, healthier and more connected with one another and the world around them, developing critical cognitive, emotional and social skills."

Facilities In The Play Area

The park is a secure, inclusive and physio-therapeutic zone where children with multiple forms of disabilities can play together. They can enhance their agility, health and social skills through community and multisensory experiences, reported The Times of India.

The green space's design ensures seamless across various play zones with tactical pathways making it easier for visually challenged children to navigate their way. All playing surfaces are made of synthetic, non-toxic and skid-proof rubber called ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) to mitigate injuries from falls.

Also Read: Gujarat Riots: Activist Teesta Setalvad, Ex-IPS Officer RB Sreekumar Held For 'Criminal Conspiracy'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Specially Abled 
Exclusive Park 
Play Zone 
Karnataka 
Cubbon Park 

Must Reads

'Look Where The World Has Reached': Gujarat Minister Insists Woman Sarpanch To Break Gender Stereotypes
International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking: Use Of Illegal Drugs In Youngsters Continue To Rise
Old Video Of Fight Between Shiv Sena And NCP Workers Falsely Shared As Recent
Scripted Video Showing Alleged 'FASTag Scam' Circulated As Real Incident
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X