All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This IITian From Himachal Ensures Mobile Connectivity Reaches His Village To Help Online Students

Image Credits: Twitter/ Pixabay

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

This IITian From Himachal Ensures Mobile Connectivity Reaches His Village To Help Online Students

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Himachal Pradesh,  23 Jan 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Tejasvi Chauhan realised that children in his neighbourhood had no access to online education. There were around 1,000 students across different age groups. In case of a medical emergency too, the area faced problems as there was no connectivity.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tejasvi Chauhan, a PhD scholar from IIT Bombay, had only one aim for the last 15 months, i.e., children from his neighbourhood get proper access to online classes. His months of struggle has finally ended as his remote village in Himachal Pradesh has got 4G mobile connectivity.

The IITian's struggle started in March 2020, when the central government announced the first nationwide lockdown induced by COVID-19.

Before that, Chauhan regularly faced issues with the mobile network as he could not talk to his grandmother because his hometown had no phone connectivity. He went back to his village during this period, but his problems still had no end.

The PhD scholar could not attend his online classes. At the same time, he realised that students in his neighbourhood also had no access to online courses. There were around 1,000 kids across different age groups. In case of a medical emergency too, the area faced many problems as there was no connectivity.

Located 80 km from Shimla, the village had no direct road connectivity till 2021. Residents trekked for 20-minutes to reach the Panchayat village that had a road, The New Indian Express reported.

Nearby villages like Baag under Jodna Gram Panchayat of Chopal block in Shimla district and several villages under nearby Panchayats too faced the same problems.

Bringing Changes In Villages

Determined to bring a positive change, Chauhan began reaching out to different sections of people. The mobile service providers were reluctant to invest money into another tower as one was very nearby.

"But there was a range in between, and this ridge was taller than the tower, so villages on our side never got a proper signal," Chauhan told IANS, according to The New Indian Express.

Installing a repeater was an option, but BSNL and other private companies did not budge and getting it on their own would have been illegal.

One of the options was to have temporary connections as provided during disaster management, as mentioned in research papers by one of his teachers, Professor Rajkumar Pant. The latter, however, suggested Chauhan look for permanent solutions instead. He also put the PhD scholar in touch with IIT alumni, Sagar Sharma, a scientist with a government agency.

Through Sharma, Chauhan reached out to the Ministry of Communications with a Universal Service Obligation Fund for erecting towers and getting better communication facilities to remote areas.

Hard Work Pays Off

Chauhan then approached the Pradhan of his village and got an application signed in August 2020. Then, he got it endorsed by the local MLA and finally went to local MP Suresh Kashyap. He discussed the matter with the Ministry of Communications, which eventually got the tower sanctioned.

However, his challenges did not end here. Although the work for the construction of this tower started in January 2021, logistic problems caused a lot of delays. "Sometimes, heavy snowfall in winters and frequent landslides in the monsoon that broke road connectivity meant the material and equipment did not reach our village in time," the civil engineer from NIT Hamirpur said.

"Work completed recently in December, and now finally my village has proper 4G connectivity in the new year," Chauhan said.

Also Read: Content Creator, Influencer Prajakta Koli Becomes UNDP India's First Youth Climate Champion

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
IITian 
IIT Bombay 
Himachal remote village 
Mobile connectivity 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X