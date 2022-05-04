All section
Uttarakhand: Hindu Sisters Fulfill Fathers Wish By Donating 2.1 Acres Of Land To Muslims For Eid

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand: Hindu Sisters Fulfill Father's Wish By Donating 2.1 Acres Of Land To Muslims For Eid

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttarakhand,  4 May 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Two sisters in Uttarakhand's Kashipur fulfilled their father's last wish, who died 20 years ago, by donating 2.1 acres of land worth Rs 1.2 crores to an Eidgah days before Eid.

Two Hindu sisters in Uttarakhand's Kashipur town exemplified brotherhood and fulfilled their father's last wishes by donating 2.1 acres of land to Muslims for Eid. The father, Lal Brajnandan Rastogi, had passed away in his late 80s in 2003. He was a farmer, and after his death, his land went to his two daughters, Anita and Saroj. However, only years after their father's death, the two sisters got to know from conversations with relatives that their father wanted to donate a piece of his land to his 'Muslim Brethern' but were hesitant to tell his children.

Father Believed In Communal Harmony

Recently, after discussing the matter with their kin, Saroj and Anita came down to Kashipur to fulfil the formalities of land transfer with the help of their brother, Rakesh. Saroj lives with her family in Meerut, whereas Anita is a resident in the national capital, The Times of India reported. Rakesh said that his father believed in communal harmony and wanted to donate his land to the Eidgah so that more Muslims could be accommodated while reading Namaz during festivals like Eid. Years later, he added, his sisters finally fulfilled their father's wish.

Passing Down Brotherhood Through Generations

As a mark of respect for the kind act and Rastogi's last wish, several Muslims prayed for him on the occasion of Eid. Many also put his picture as their WhatsApp profile picture. Haseen Khan, the president of the Eidgah committee, called him a 'man with a big heart' and added that when he was alive, the committee would always take the first donation from him on all occasions. Apart from money, Lala also distributed sweets and fruits to Muslim devotees. After his death, Khan added that his son had taken over the baton and was the first one to offer donations at all events.

Also Read: Ravi Ranjan's Unparalleled Journey From A Naxal-hit Childhood To The Pinnacle Of Startup Ecosystem

Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
