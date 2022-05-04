Uttarakhand: Hindu Sisters Fulfill Father's Wish By Donating 2.1 Acres Of Land To Muslims For Eid

Two Hindu sisters in Uttarakhand's Kashipur town exemplified brotherhood and fulfilled their father's last wishes by donating 2.1 acres of land to Muslims for Eid. The father, Lal Brajnandan Rastogi, had passed away in his late 80s in 2003. He was a farmer, and after his death, his land went to his two daughters, Anita and Saroj. However, only years after their father's death, the two sisters got to know from conversations with relatives that their father wanted to donate a piece of his land to his 'Muslim Brethern' but were hesitant to tell his children.

Father Believed In Communal Harmony

Recently, after discussing the matter with their kin, Saroj and Anita came down to Kashipur to fulfil the formalities of land transfer with the help of their brother, Rakesh. Saroj lives with her family in Meerut, whereas Anita is a resident in the national capital, The Times of India reported. Rakesh said that his father believed in communal harmony and wanted to donate his land to the Eidgah so that more Muslims could be accommodated while reading Namaz during festivals like Eid. Years later, he added, his sisters finally fulfilled their father's wish.

Passing Down Brotherhood Through Generations

As a mark of respect for the kind act and Rastogi's last wish, several Muslims prayed for him on the occasion of Eid. Many also put his picture as their WhatsApp profile picture. Haseen Khan, the president of the Eidgah committee, called him a 'man with a big heart' and added that when he was alive, the committee would always take the first donation from him on all occasions. Apart from money, Lala also distributed sweets and fruits to Muslim devotees. After his death, Khan added that his son had taken over the baton and was the first one to offer donations at all events.

