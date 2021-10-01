All section
Govt's 'Rozgar Exchange' To Help Senior Citizens Willing To Work Find Right Job

Tashafi Nazir

India,  1 Oct 2021 9:54 AM GMT

The platform will be launched today, on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons. Persons who are more than 60 years old and willing to do a job can register themselves on the portal and search for employment opportunities based on their skills.

The central government is set to launch a platform that will help senior citizens to find suitable jobs across the country. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will officially launch the portal on International Day for Older Persons on October 1.

The platform, called as 'Rozgar Exchange' is a first-of-its-kind in the country and would fall under the policy called Senior Able Citizens for Re-employment in Dignity (SACRED), News18 reported.

It will help the stakeholders interact virtually and discuss employment opportunities with each other.

Employment-Based On Skills

Persons who are more than 60 years old and willing to do a job can register themselves on the portal and search for employment opportunities based on their skills. All the registered citizens are required to fill in information about their educational qualifications, relevant experience, skills, area of interest, etc.

However, the ministry has cleared that it does not guarantee 100 per cent employment. It will entirely depend on the company for which a person is applying whether they will provide a job or not, based on eligibility.

As per sources, the ministry has also written a letter to industry chambers, including FICCI, CII, Assocham and urged them to help in providing employment opportunities to older people who are willing to work.

On September 28, the central government also launched the country's first pan-India toll-free helpline— 14567 called the 'Elder Line', which will provide free information, guidance on pension, medical and legal assistance, besides giving emotional support, intervene in cases of abuse and rescue homeless elderly.

As per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, India is expected to have over 300 million senior citizens by 2050, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the elderly population.

Also Read: Govt Launches 'Elder Line', Country's First Pan-India Toll-Free Helpline For Senior Citizens


