Caste discrimination
Image Credits: ANI (Representational), Wikimedia 

'Dr Ambedkar Centre Of Excellence' Launched At BHU To Provide UPSC Coaching For Scheduled Caste Students

India,  25 April 2022 12:35 PM GMT

The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Virendra Kumar, launched the centre at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) that aims to uplift the marginalised communities in India.

Recently, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Virendra Kumar, launched the much-anticipated 'Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence'. During a grand event at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU), the centre will follow the Ambedkerite ideals by providing equal opportunities to the oppressed communities across the country.

The establishment was launched on April 22 in the presence of many dignitaries, including UP Governor Anandiben Patel. The facilities will provide UPSC exam coaches for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. Dr Ambedkar Foundation will give ₹75 lakh to central universities every year to make sure that the centres are working efficiently and smoothly.

Plan To Be Launched In 31 Universities

The Indian Express reports that the centres will be established in 31 varsities. The list also includes BHU, where the initiative was first launched. Each centre will have 100 seats, and the concerned candidates are expected to pass an entrance test. Out of the total admissions, 33% of the sanctioned seats will be given to students in the Scheduled Castes and eligible female students. Around three faculty members will be appointed to the centre, which will consist of separate classrooms, libraries and smooth WiFi connectivity.

In addition to this, Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were exchanged between the Dr Ambedkar Foundation and the central universities. The launch event took place in BHU's 'Shatabdi Krishi Prekshagrah' and was also attended by the varsities' vice-chancellors. Several academicians and members of the teaching fraternity made their presence felt at the event to mark a momentous occasion.

Achieving The Social Justice Goal

With this launch, the government aims to achieve the social justice goal by providing inclusive opportunities. Speaking at the event, Virendra Kumar emphasised the Modi regime's ultimate aim to uplift the downtrodden and marginalised. Quoted by the Hindustan Times, the minister highlights the centre's importance as it was one of the essential initiatives to take them further in achieving the social justice goal.

Along with this, Anandiben Patel encouraged teachers and educationists around the country to go to the backward areas, speak to the community and understand their issues. She also asked educational institutions to adopt a village and Anganwadi Centre and contribute towards their overall development. In her opinion, this can bring about a brilliant transformation in their lives.

Also Read: Art Is Non-Conformist': FTII Instructed To Allow Colour Blind Students Into Film Editing Course

UPSC 
BR Ambedkar 
Scheduled Castes 

