Good News! Govt Extends Disability Compensation To All Serving Employees

Starting the year on a positive note, the central government has decided to extend the 'Disability Compensation' to all its serving employees.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday, December 1, announced that all the central government employees who suffered a disability while performing their duties and were retained in service despite such disablement will be covered under the order.

In a significant New Year decision,"Disability Compensation" has been extended for all serving govt employees,if they get disabled while performing their service & are still retained in service. This also includes those who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 & covered under NPS. pic.twitter.com/csdQwrMPqM — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2021

The minister added that the Modi government has been taking a number of measures to simplify the rules and to do away with discriminatory clauses. He also said that it would be beneficial and provide huge relief to the young personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) which includes BSF, CRPF, and CISF. The officers are usually at the risk of suffering a disability while performing duties due to the job requirement in hostile and unfavourable environments.

Notably, as per a 2009 order, such compensation was not provided to the government servants who were appointed on or after January 1, 2004, and covered under National Pension System (NPS),

"However, with the new order issued by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under NPS will also get benefits under Rule (9) of Extra Ordinary Pension (EOP)," the minister said.



To put it simply, if a government servant gets disabled while performing his duties and this disablement is attributed to government service, in that case, if he is still retained in the service in spite of disablement, a lump sum compensation will be paid to him by arriving at the capitalised value of the disability element, with reference to the commutation table in force from time to time.



