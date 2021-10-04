All section
Caste discrimination
Dalit Rape Victim Dies During Abortion; Accused Arrested

Image Credit: NDTV (Representational Image)

Inclusivity
Dalit Rape Victim Dies During Abortion; Accused Arrested

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Oct 2021 9:14 AM GMT

The police arrested the accused after the deceased's father filed a case against the 28-year-old youth, his father and uncle, and the doctor involved in the procedure.

Four people have been arrested for the death of a 20-year-old rape victim belonging to the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba region. The woman died was undergoing an abortion procedure for her six-month-old pregnancy in a private hospital in Hamirpur. Last week, the woman had complained of stomach pain, after which the family took her to a medical clinic in Mahoba. After examination, the doctors told the family that the girl was six months pregnant.

Was Raped Six Months Ago

When the parents inquired about her, she said that she was raped by a youngster in her neighbourhood around six months ago when she was alone in the fields. The victim knew the rapist because his relatives lived near her house. After receiving repeated threats, the victim had not talked about the incident to her family or friends. When the girl's father went to the youth's family to inform them about the pregnancy, they asked him to abort the pregnancy in the neighbouring Hamirpur district. They offered to bear the consequences of the procedure.

The Indian Express reported that the youth's uncle arranged for the hospital, and two days later, the woman was admitted for an abortion. It is alleged that they had told the hospital staff that the woman was married and wanted to abort. However, during the procedure, she lost a lot of blood and hence succumbed. A Mahoba Police Officer said, "We have arrested the rape accused, his 58-year-old father, 55-year-old uncle and a 36-year-old doctor in the case. They were produced before a local court of Mahoba, which sent them to judicial custody".

Arrested Under Several Charges

The Police arrested the accused after the deceased's father filed a case against the 28-year-old youth, his father and uncle, and the doctor involved in the procedure. Mahoba Police booked an FIR under IPC sections 378 (rape); 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Alos Read: Lakhimpur Violence: Death Of Farmers, Others Rage Citizens; Murder Case Filed Against Union Minister's Son

Dalit Woman 
crimes against women 
Women Safety 

