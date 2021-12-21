All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Three Booked For Forcing Dalit Employee To Clean Manhole

Image Credit: The New Indian Express (Representative Image)

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Three Booked For Forcing Dalit Employee To Clean Manhole

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  21 Dec 2021 11:15 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Daivadeenam, a permanent employee for Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru for over 21 years, was asked to lower himself to clean the manhole. When he refused, he was threatened with termination of his services by the accused persons.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Three staffers from Bengaluru's Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH) have been booked for allegedly forcing a 53-year-old Dalit man to lower down and unclog the sewers manually. Daivadeenam, the victim, belonged to the Mala caste and worked with the hospital for more than 21 years. When he declined to carry out the order, the three accused threatened him to terminate his services at the hospital. The housekeeping supervisors of the hospital, D Raja, Gilbert and the administrator, have been booked under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Prohibition of Manual Scavenging and Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

'Duty To Perform Manual Scavenging': Accused

The Karnataka Samata Sainik Dal and Madhusudhana KN, Assistant Director at the Social Welfare Department, filed the complaint on behalf of the 53-year-old. Daivadeenam had to ultimately unclog the sewers, after which a police complaint was registered at the Halsuru Police Station. The victim alleged in his complaint that when he declined to carry out the task, the management said that "it was his duty to perform manual scavenging", the Times of India reported. Daivadeenam used to undertake such jobs in the past but was once spotted by a government official and let off with a warning.

Victim Was Refused Medical Attention

Kamala, a social worker at the Samata Sainik Dal, said that the victim had approached them for the first time on December 9. He had initially cited his old age and health concerns as the reasons for not getting into the manhole. Other housekeeping staff from the hospital also said that Daivadeenam was often tasked with cleaning the toilets and clearing the garbage. A former medical technician and the Joint Secretary of CMH hospital said that the victim developed breathing problems after being asked to unclog the sewers and sought medical attention. However, his request for treatment had been turned away by the authorities.

Also Read: An Inclusive Move! Karnataka Police Invites Application From Transgender Community

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
manual scavenging 
Dalit man 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X