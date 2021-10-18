Scheduled Caste Panel Demands 'Strict Action' Against Villagers For Banning Dalit Sikh's Cremation

All section
Scheduled Caste Panel Demands Strict Action Against Villagers For Banning Dalit Sikhs Cremation

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Twitter(@NCSC_GoI)

Inclusivity
Punjab,  18 Oct 2021 9:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

The Dalit Sikh allegedly killed by Nihang Sikhs at Singhu Border in Delhi was finally cremated in his native village Cheema Khurd in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in the presence of family members, whereas other villagers remained at bay.

The Chairperson of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, spoke to the Director-General of Police seeking a befitting action against the villagers who 'did not allow' the cremation of a Dalit farmworker who the Nihang Sikhs allegedly killed at Singhu Border. The victim was targetted for reportedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. On Friday, Sampla had also written to the Haryana DGP and the Chief Secretary asking them to furnish a report concerning the Singhu Border incident.

Villagers Abstained From The Funeral

The Chairperson said, "This is against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The villagers are not allowing the last rites of the deceased. I have spoken to the DGP and asked him to take cognizance of the matter and take strict action against the perpetrators".

Finally, Lakhbir Singh was cremated in his native village in Cheema Khurd in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in the presence of his family, even as most of the villagers abstained from coming for the funeral. The family was provided Police security for the cremation to prevent any untoward happening.

'Shamed' Entire Village

Previously, the resident had declined to give a space for Singh's funeral because they believed that he had 'shamed' the entire village by attempting acts of sacrilege. The Indian Express quoted the Sarpanch of the village saying that the deceased had caused pain to his family during his life, and brought shame to the village by insulting the holy book at the time of his death.

Several organizations in the state swung into action and began convincing the villagers to soften their stand. After that, it was decided that even though the cremation ceremony would be allowed, the villagers would not be a part of it, and there would be no religious cremation for the deceased.

Also Read: Top Cop's Operation Silent Viper Catches Rapist After 22 Years

Singhu border 
Dalit Cremation 

