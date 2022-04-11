All section
Here Are Three Instances Of Last Few Days That Exemplify Unity In Diversity In India

Image Credit: The Times Of India, The Indian Express

Inclusivity
11 April 2022

About 2,000 Hindus and Muslims turned up at the 200-year-old Sri Ram Mandir at Peddapalli, a village on the AP-Karnataka border, to celebrate the birthday of Lord Sri Ram and break the fast on the eighth day of Ramzan.

A temple in Andhra Pradesh displayed exemplary brotherhood by opening its gates for both Ram Navami and Iftaar celebrations, thus embracing people from both Hindu and Muslim communities. A temple committee in Peddapalli village of Kadiri Mandal hosted Ram Navami celebrations and an Iftaar feast during the night on a very grand scale.

The move was aimed to foster communal brotherhood amongst different religions as a part of the outreach of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Hindus, Muslims Turn Up At The Temple

The Times of India reported that as many as 2,000 Hindus and Muslims turned up at the Sri Ram Mandir in a village on the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka border to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram and break the fast of the eighth day of the month of Ramzan. Moreover, people from 24 villages showed up at the temple for the celebrations. At the same time, Muslims served welcome drinks to Hindus at the Ram Navami temple in Karnataka. Hindus who were a part of Ram Navami Shobhayatra were given welcome drinks at the Qadri Chownk Gulbarga by people from the Muslim community.

Similar Instances In Gujarat And West Bengal

A similar incident promoting harmony was seen in Gujarat's Banaskantha village when a Hindu temple opened its gates for Muslims to break their fast on the temple premises. The temple organised iftar (fast-breaking) and then offering of Maghrib namaz at the 1200-year-old temple premises. The temple is also said to hold special significance for the people of the village.

Similarly, Muslim youth distributed water bottles and hugged their Hindu brothers as they carried out the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Siliguri. More than 4,000 water bottles were distributed in an act of kindness by Muslims who aimed to foster brotherhood between the two religions.

Also Read: Bishesh Huirem Becomes First Transgender To Win Best Actor In Manipur Film Awards

