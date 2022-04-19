Young Genius! This 8-Yr-Old Coder From Dehradun Bags Award For Adding Satellite Map System In Ambulances

Manishka Dubey was studying in class 1 when she ran to her mother and expressed her desire to be an astronaut and learn coding and robotics. Asked how she knew all this at such a young age, Manishka said that she learned about astronauts and outer space by watching a short documentary.

"Mumma I want to be an astronaut and it's final," the 8-year-old's mother Varsha Dubey recalls her daughter saying, surprised to see her interest and knowledge.



Realising that her daughter was serious about her future, Varsha started searching for robotics and coding classes but was denied admission to every institution as they considered her too young for it.



After the initial struggle, Manishka's mother came to know about SP Robotic Works in Dehradun, where she was put on trial and later given admission. She was just six years old then. There, she learned about coding and different programming skills.



She is highly inspired by the late astronaut Kalpana Chawla and Late President DR APJ Abdul Kalam and aims to be the youngest astronaut and girl drone pilot from India.



"She is keen to learn new things, and coding and robotics are what she is really into. She loves to discover and solve all real-life issues," Varsha Dubey told The Logical Indian.

Besides coding, Manishka has also participated in competitions related to robotics, abacus, mathematics, and drones. Earlier this year, she won the National Coding and Robotics Challenge for her project on "Emergency rescue unit by adding a satellite map system in the ambulance".



NCRC is one of India's biggest competitions designed to give a complete experience for children aged between 7 to 16 years. It is one of the best platforms for a kid to start from the basics, learn to code and then submit the project for participation.

What The Project Is About?

Explaining the project, the young kid said that it works on a satellite-based navigation system, where a GPS tracker is set up in the ambulance so that even an ordinary person can keep tracking all ambulances in the surrounding and in case of an emergency.



"We can track the nearest ambulance and directly send it to the patient's location. This will help save a lot of time," Manishka said. "This System GPS technology is used to help patients reach the hospital with minimal time using the shortest path," she added.

The project also proposed developing an application for mobiles and including compact, two-wheeler and electric vehicles with solar panels and plugin chargers.



"This will help save the fuel or gas, which will help nature too. During the day, it can charge through the sun and at night, it can be charged with electricity in case of emergency," Manishka said.

Asked about the scope of robotics in India, Varsha believes it is very vast. "What she has achieved is the tip of the iceberg. There is more to achieve, innovate, learn and unleash," she said.

