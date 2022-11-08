All section
Caste discrimination
Artists From Worldwide Participates In Chhattisgarhs Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrates Their Rich Culture

Image Credit: Twitter/ Hemant Soren/ Naveen Patnaik

Inclusivity
Artists From Worldwide Participates In Chhattisgarh's Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrates Their Rich Culture

Chhattisgarh,  8 Nov 2022 2:19 PM GMT

CM Bhupesh Baghel extended the festival till November 6 on public request; however, the dance performances and competitions ended on November 3. It witnessed 1,500 artists from across the states, UTs and countries.

The third edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF), organised by the Chhattisgarh government in the state capital, Raipur, concluded on November 3, 2022.

The event held at the Science College witnessed 1,500 artists from across the states, union territories and various countries like Russia, Indonesia, Egypt, New Zealand, Mongolia, Mozambique, Serbia, Maldives and Tongo. The government offered prize money of up to five lakhs for the winners of the dance festival.

Festival Extended On Public Request

According to the Indian Express article, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended the festival till November 6 on public request; however, the dance performances and competitions ended on November 3.

The CM added, "You will be able to see the departmental development exhibition organised in the Science College ground and enjoy the fair and the food zone." He shared a video glimpse of the NTDF2022 and congratulated the participants on his Twitter handle.

Further, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorren was invited as the chief guest for the concluding program of the festival and the 22nd State foundation day on November 3.

Sorren shared pictures of the event and tweeted, "Till today Adiavasis, Backward and Minorities are fighting for their rights. If we talk about all-round development without taking all the deprived groups together, it will be dishonest. I am glad that today I got the opportunity to attend the tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh."

Aims To Unite Tribal Communities

The three-day-long event is organised under the Tourism and Culture department of Chhattisgarh state. The festival aims to unite the tribal communities and provide an opportunity to educate about their rich culture for all.

Baghel said, "The objective of this festival is to protect the age-old traditions and rights of tribals and promote it across the world."

Furthermore, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to congratulate the two dance forms, 'Dhemsa' and 'Ghudka' of Odisha, for bagging second place in two categories in the NTDF. He congratulated every dancer who made Odisha proud.

Also Read: Supreme Court Clears Law Providing 10% Quota For Economically Weaker Sections: Know More



