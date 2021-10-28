All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai Airport Begins Sensitisation Training For Staff On Handling Passengers With Disabilities

Image Credits: Wikipedia 

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai Airport Begins Sensitisation Training For Staff On Handling Passengers With Disabilities

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Tamil Nadu,  28 Oct 2021 9:49 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

This move comes in a few days after actress Sudhaa Chandran was asked to 'remove' her prosthetic leg during security check at Mumbai, that caused a lot of uproar online asking for an apology from the CISF personnel involved.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chennai International Airport has begun to sensitise its staff members on handling passengers with disabilities. The welcome move comes in few days after actress Sudhaa Chandran's video went viral on Instagram, where she expressed her anguish about being asked to remove her prosthetic leg in Mumbai during security check. The clip caused uproar online and demanded an apology from the CISF personnel.

Steps Taken For Sensitisation

As reported by The Times of India, the CISF and the airport staff are trained on how to handle a wheelchair-bound passenger during security checks as well as while boarding or disembarking the flight. They will be taught on giving the necessary assistance to them when they are transferred from one wheelchair to the other for the same.

For this, inputs were taken from disabled passengers who found air travel tougher than usual. They were asked about the problems they faced while they were at the airport. Very often, they are told to stand up or untie their clothes in order to show the prosthetic body part or calipers during security check, that does more harm than good.

In light of what happened to Sudhaa Chandran, prominent people with disabilities as well as activists came forward and expressed the need for the CISF staff to be sensitised accordingly. A member of the 'Disability Rights Alliance', Vaishnavi Jayakumar, told the publication about making this an integral part of the CISF Aviation Security Curriculum. She added, "It would help if airlines have proper special service request options when tickets are being booked during pre-journey."

Making Airports More Accessible

While the training session is step in the desirable direction, more needs to be done to make airports more accessible around the country. The president of the Spinal Injured Persons Association, D Gnana Bharathi, who participated in the programme, said, "The CISF and Airport need sensitisation. They often look at us with suspicion, often instructing us to stand up or taking us to another room for further checks." He also asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to make room for adequate facilities that will help these passengers can be taken to their cabs or metro station near the airport.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also laid down guidelines for the country's airports on how to handle people with disabilities. According to The Indian Express, these will facilitate in bringing about special arrangements regarding screening of such passengers 'keeping the dignity and privacy of the passenger in mind.'

Also Read: How Bengaluru-Based Divyaang Myithri Academy Aims To Revolutionise Para Sports In The Country


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Chennai 
Airport Authority of India 
Disability 
Accessibility 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X