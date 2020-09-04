Inclusivity

Brazil Announces Equal Pay For Men's, Women's National Football Teams

As per the policy, every player representing Brazil will receive equal daily rates and prize money when on international duty.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Sep 2020 4:12 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Brazil Announces Equal Pay For Mens, Womens National Football Teams

Image Credits: The Indian Express

In a welcome move, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) on Wednesday, September 2, announced that women's national football team will receive the same pay as their male counterparts.

As per the policy, every player representing Brazil will receive equal daily rates and prize money when on international duty.

"Since March this year, the CBF has equaled the prize money and daily rates between men's and women's football. That's to say, the players earn the same as those who are called up [to the national team]," Rogerio Caboclo, the federation's president, said in a statement.

After the changes, Brazil's top women footballers such as Marta and Formiga will earn the same as Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

The CBF said that the step is "part of the journey of transformation" towards equality in football.

"Women will receive the same daily rate as those who already receive them. The women's team that wins or progresses through the stages at next year's Olympic Games will receive the same as the men," Caboclo said.

"What the men will receive at the next World Cup (2022) will be proportionately equal to what is proposed by FIFA. There is no more gender difference; the CBF is treating men and women equally," he added.

The Brazil women's team reached the World Cup final in 2007 and Olympic finals in 2004 and 2008. They were however knocked out of the 2019 World Cup in the Round of 16.

Countries that have previously decided to have equal pay for their men's and women's teams include Australia, Norway and New Zealand.

The pay gap between men's and women's professional football players has been under scrutiny after the United States women's team sued the governing body US Soccer Federation in 2019 alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.

Also Read: US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian In Seven Years To Win Singles Match At A Grand Slam

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian