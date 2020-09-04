Brazil Announces Equal Pay For Men's, Women's National Football Teams

In a welcome move, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) on Wednesday, September 2, announced that women's national football team will receive the same pay as their male counterparts.



As per the policy, every player representing Brazil will receive equal daily rates and prize money when on international duty.

"Since March this year, the CBF has equaled the prize money and daily rates between men's and women's football. That's to say, the players earn the same as those who are called up [to the national team]," Rogerio Caboclo, the federation's president, said in a statement.

After the changes, Brazil's top women footballers such as Marta and Formiga will earn the same as Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

The CBF said that the step is "part of the journey of transformation" towards equality in football.

"Women will receive the same daily rate as those who already receive them. The women's team that wins or progresses through the stages at next year's Olympic Games will receive the same as the men," Caboclo said.

"What the men will receive at the next World Cup (2022) will be proportionately equal to what is proposed by FIFA. There is no more gender difference; the CBF is treating men and women equally," he added.

The Brazil women's team reached the World Cup final in 2007 and Olympic finals in 2004 and 2008. They were however knocked out of the 2019 World Cup in the Round of 16.

Countries that have previously decided to have equal pay for their men's and women's teams include Australia, Norway and New Zealand.

The pay gap between men's and women's professional football players has been under scrutiny after the United States women's team sued the governing body US Soccer Federation in 2019 alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.