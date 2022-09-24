Braille Boards To Be Installed At This Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal To Help Visually Challenged Be Part Of Festivities

The visually challenged devotees who have been missing out on the festivities due to their challenges have good news to welcome during this year's Puja Celebrations.

The pandal decorated at Hazra Park has taken up a unique initiative of making the celebrations more inclusive and bringing together people who are differently abled. The theme chosen for this year's Puja celebrations is "Tandav", and it will be displayed across braille boards for the visually challenged.

A Durga Puja That Can Be Visualised Even By The Visually Challenged

This year, Durga Puja celebrations in Hazra Park completed 80 years, and they have chosen the theme "Tandav" to represent their pandal. It aims to convey the 'tandav' faced in many aspects of life in the form of nature or religion and documents the many struggles of human life.

Hazra Park is known for bringing forward new and innovative ideas, and they have kept this image intact even this year. They will be introducing a braille board in the pandal to help the specially-abled to grasp the look of the pandal with the help of their sense of touch and not rely on anyone else for the same.

The General Secretary of Hazra Park, Sayandeb Chatterjee, said, "Many times it happens that because of their problem of not being able to see, these people are left at home, and thus they cannot feel the Puja Pandal themes." However, embracing the idea that Puja is for everyone, they have collaborated with the National Institute of Professionals (NIP) to have braille boards installed at the pandal.

The script would be shown on a display stand placed right at the entrance for the convenience of the visually challenged.

A report by the NDTV quoted a visually challenged resident, Manali Mandal, who found the initiative to have come out of goodwill. She believes that it is a "nice initiative where visionless people can also visit Pandal and feel and enjoy Durga Puja through Braille". Elaborating on the theme, she added that she was able to understand that the Pandal showcased the industrial and media tandav and "how we find peace after reaching Maa Durga".

