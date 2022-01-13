Bihar Gets Child-Friendly Police Stations To Help Juveniles Refrain From Committing Crimes

The Bihar Police has decided to open child-friendly police stations, known as 'Bal Mitra Thana' for juvenile delinquents. These police stations have been modelled on playschools to provide a pleasant and friendly environment to the inmates and prevent the destitute kids from falling easy prey to professional criminals.

Two such police stations have already been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts on an experimental basis. The walls of these police stations have been painted with inspirational messages, poems and slogans. Paintings of 'Chhota Hanuman' and 'Bal Krishna' have also been made, The New Indian Express reported.

Manned By Women Police Personnel

Playing kits, toffees, biscuits and comic books have been provided to the police stations for the children. The Bal Mitra Thana will be manned by women police personnel in civvies so that the children don't get intimidated.

These police stations will help the delinquents refrain from committing criminal offences or being exploited by history sheeters — a complaint often received by senior police personnel and also help in shaping their careers.

Purnia Superintendent of Police Dayashankar said the Bal Mitra Thana in the district is currently operating from a single room in the premises of the Sadar police station at the district headquarters.

The room walls have been given a cheerful look like that in a playschool so that children don't feel they are at a police station.

Helpful For Curbing Child Trafficking

A dedicated team of the women police force has been assigned to man the child-friendly police station. "It has proved helpful for curbing the incidents of child trafficking as well," SP Dayashankar told The New Indian Express, adding that the idea behind the whole exercise is to make delinquents as good citizens and stop them from falling into bad company.

The Bal Mitra Thana recently started operating from the premises of the Town police station in Nalanda. Subsequently, names of the Rajgir and Hilsa police stations were also recommended for providing the facility.

"The project was badly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic or else more such thanas would have been established by now," a police officer posted in Nalanda said.

A senior IPS officer posted at the police headquarters said juveniles should not be treated like professional criminals.

"They should feel more safe and secure at the police station, and the Bal Mitra Thana has been conceptualised with this noble thought in mind," he added.

Also Read: Ahead of BMC polls, Maharashtra Govt Orders All Shops, Establishments To Display Signboards In Marathi