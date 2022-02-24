All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bharat Matrimony Launches Social Campaign To Encourage Girls Choose Education Over Marriage

Image Credits: India CSR, Pixabay

Inclusivity

Bharat Matrimony Launches Social Campaign To Encourage Girls Choose Education Over Marriage

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  24 Feb 2022 10:25 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-24T20:18:30+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Through "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi", Bharat Matrimony encourages parents to empower their daughters with the freedom to think, choose and take this life-changing decision between education and marriage.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India's leading matrimony service Bharat Matrimony, on Wednesday (February 23) has announced "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi" – a social initiative to empower girls to choose education over marriage.

Through this initiative, selected girl students from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, who will pass 12th grade this year, will get scholarships to help them pursue their dreams through college education.

The walls in Jaisalmer are decorated with beautiful paintings of wedding art. But, behind this is a harsh reality. The Rajasthan city has a low adult literacy rate among girls as they are often made to choose marriage over education.

Through "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi", Bharat Matrimony encourages parents to empower their daughters with the freedom to think, choose and take this life-changing decision between marriage and education. Not stopping there, the company is also creating a unique Shiksha art inspired by the wedding wall graffiti, which celebrates and announces this essential choice.

Changing Social Perspective Among Women

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO Matrimony dot com stated that the brand is at the forefront of empowering women and constantly trying to break new ground and change the social perspective about women, marriage and relationships. "We believe "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi" will drive social change by encouraging girls to choose education first. Let's not forget that educating a girl is like educating the family," Janakiraman said, according to India CSR.

Bharat Matrimony has also roped in former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador. The initiative was executed in collaboration with the Dentsu Group.

"I'm so proud to be associated with #PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi initiative to transform the future of girls by empowering them to choose between education and marriage," Dhoni said.

"When we realised the problem, the solution did not call for a cutting-edge tech to be employed. Rather, simply asking parents to let their daughters decide and celebrate it no matter what. For us, MS Dhoni was the perfect spokesman to appeal to these parents. And that's exactly what we did," Aalap Desai, National Creative Director, Isobar India, said.

Also Read: Remembering V Nanammal, India's 'Yoga Grandma' Who Trained Over 1 Million Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bharat Matrimony 
Social Campaign 
Girl Education 
Girl marriage 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X