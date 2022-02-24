Bharat Matrimony Launches Social Campaign To Encourage Girls Choose Education Over Marriage

India's leading matrimony service Bharat Matrimony, on Wednesday (February 23) has announced "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi" – a social initiative to empower girls to choose education over marriage.

Through this initiative, selected girl students from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, who will pass 12th grade this year, will get scholarships to help them pursue their dreams through college education.



The walls in Jaisalmer are decorated with beautiful paintings of wedding art. But, behind this is a harsh reality. The Rajasthan city has a low adult literacy rate among girls as they are often made to choose marriage over education.

Through "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi", Bharat Matrimony encourages parents to empower their daughters with the freedom to think, choose and take this life-changing decision between marriage and education. Not stopping there, the company is also creating a unique Shiksha art inspired by the wedding wall graffiti, which celebrates and announces this essential choice.

Changing Social Perspective Among Women

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO Matrimony dot com stated that the brand is at the forefront of empowering women and constantly trying to break new ground and change the social perspective about women, marriage and relationships. "We believe "Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi" will drive social change by encouraging girls to choose education first. Let's not forget that educating a girl is like educating the family," Janakiraman said, according to India CSR.



Bharat Matrimony has also roped in former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador. The initiative was executed in collaboration with the Dentsu Group.



"I'm so proud to be associated with #PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi initiative to transform the future of girls by empowering them to choose between education and marriage," Dhoni said.

"When we realised the problem, the solution did not call for a cutting-edge tech to be employed. Rather, simply asking parents to let their daughters decide and celebrate it no matter what. For us, MS Dhoni was the perfect spokesman to appeal to these parents. And that's exactly what we did," Aalap Desai, National Creative Director, Isobar India, said.

Also Read: Remembering V Nanammal, India's 'Yoga Grandma' Who Trained Over 1 Million Students