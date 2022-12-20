All section
Caste discrimination
Balanced Perspectives Of All Genders In New NCERT Curriculum Addresses Women's Traditional Portrayal; Know More

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Inclusivity
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Balanced Perspectives Of All Genders In New NCERT Curriculum Addresses Women's Traditional Portrayal; Know More

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  20 Dec 2022 9:22 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A parliamentary committee had previously recommended NCERT conduct a thorough analysis from the perspective of gender bias and stereotypes to address the under-representation of girls and women in school textbooks.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) would seek to provide a balanced viewpoint of all genders in the newly revised National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and its textbooks.

According to a parliamentary committee, they had previously recommended NCERT to conduct a thorough analysis from the perspective of gender bias and stereotypes to address the under-representation of girls and women in school textbooks or their portrayal in only traditional roles. The panel also advised that efforts should be put in to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

What Does The Committee Report Say?

Further, on Monday, the report of the Reforms in Content and Design of School Text Books Committee on the response given by the government to its observations and suggestions was presented in Parliament.

The report stated that the committee had been informed that the NCERT has taken cognisance of all the issues augmented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and will contribute adequately to bringing in a balanced perspective of all the gender in the NCF, syllabus and all the textbooks which will be developed as a follow-up of NCFs.

Further, the development process of NCFs has already been initiated by the autonomous body under the government, reported Business Standard.

Other Recommendations By The Panel

The panel had earlier recommended that textbooks should showcase women in new and emerging professions more eminently as role models, emphasising their accomplishments and pathways for achieving the same. It added that this would help instil self-confidence and self-esteem among everyone, particularly girls.

The committee said that other issues, such as environmental sensitivity, issues of children with special needs, human values etc., might be adequately addressed in the school textbooks while reviewing the texts.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Govt To Include LGBTQIA+ Issues In School Curricula, Aims To Work Towards Inclusivity

