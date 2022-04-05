Assam Teen Designs Smart Shoe That Alerts Visually Impaired People About Road Obstacles

A 9th-grade student from Assam's Karimganj district has brought laurels to his state by designing a sensor-enabled smart shoe to help visually impaired people with their motor abilities.

Ankurit Karmakar, a student of Rowland's Memorial High School, has developed this smart shoe to detect any obstacles that come in the way of visually impaired people.



A cost-friendly and easy to fix, the device can detect any object in the range of five meters and, with the help of a buzzer, can alert visually-impaired people about any danger in their way, News18 reported.

Helps Visually Impaired People From Colliding

Talking about its application and benefits, Ankurit said, "This shoe can replace bamboo canes and help a visually impaired person from colliding or tripping over something."



The teenager explained that the device is placed on one shoe, while the other is free.



"The other foot can be used to check the obstacles, or even a cane can be used, whatever a person finds comfortable. The sensor can detect any object in front of it for up to 5 meters," he said.

'Made This Device By Watching YouTube Videos'

Ankurit, who wishes to become a scientist, got inspired to create the device by a guy in Britain who developed similar technology. Talking about the device's making, he said that the only source of his knowledge was YouTube. He made this device a reality by watching tutorial videos on his father's smartphone.



Excluding the shoe's price, the device's manufacturing cost is nearly Rs 2000. Ankurit wishes to make this technology widespread and easily available to people. "The technology can be improved using a computer and the range can also be tweaked," the young boy said. He also believes that the cost can also be reduced if the production is done in bulk.

