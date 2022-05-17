All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Facebook, Wikipedia

Assam Banana Vendor Offers Free Cold Drinks To Celebrate Son's Police Recruitment, Photo Goes Viral

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Assam,  17 May 2022 10:00 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

The picture was posted by a person named Bhramar Mazumdar on his Facebook account from where it was widely circulated across other platforms.

A picture of a fruit vendor from Assam offering free cold drinks to customers is doing rounds on social media. The photo was posted by a person named Bhramar Mazumdar on his Facebook account from where it was widely circulated across other platforms.

Heartwarming Conversation

Mazumdar shared his heartwarming interaction with the banana vendor and a proud father on the national highway of Kamrup Metropolitan on May 12.

The banana vendor's son got a job at the police department in Nalbari, Assam, and he celebrated it by distributing beverages to his customers.

"Asked the price from the man selling bananas on the national highway of Barkuchi Chak near Mirza. He said Malbhog 70 rupees and sugar 40 rupees. Took the goods. He eagerly asked me to take out a Mirinda bottle from the corner of his cloth and have a glass," Mazumdar wrote in the caption along with a picture of a vendor serving an orange drink in the glass.

"I said I have sugar and won't eat it, thank you. He said it would have been nice to eat some, my son got a job in police today. I also finished the glass immediately. Seeing the smiling face of uncle, my heart is filled with joy," the caption further read.

The Facebook user added that he wished the vendor and his son success in future. As per the post, another customer standing nearby said that poor people will undoubtedly benefit if such a government exists.

Also Read: 81-Yr-Old Noida Man Digitally Rapes Minor For 7 Years: What Does The Term Mean?


Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
