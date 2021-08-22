Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Newly Innovated Motorcycle Wheelchair, Netizens Give Thumps Up

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a video clip of a man in a wheelchair. But what left the people amazed was that the person showcasing a wheelchair can be detached and re-attached to make a tricycle. Sharing the clip on his Twitter handle, the Mahindra Group Chairman said that the innovation would help in uplifting the lives of differently-abled persons.

"Not sure how old this video is, where it's from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled… It merits support..and I'd be happy to help," Mahindra wrote on his Twitter handle.



A Chennai-based startup 'NeoMotion' backed by IIT Madras, has originally created and manufactured the product. "We are an IIT Madras incubated startup, located in Chennai. We manufacture Wheelchairs and accessories for the physically challenged and elderly!," it said while responding to Mahindra's tweet.

The innovation is termed as NeoBolt. It has been designed in such a way that will help physically challenged people to roam around cities independently. It is an all-terrain battery-powered motorbike, The Indian Express reported. The attaching and detaching feature of the motorised machine makes it effortless for them to commute.



Netizens Hail The Innovation

Since the video was shared yesterday, it has gained over 2.3 lakh views and more than 20,000 likes. Appreciating the product, many netizens said it is indeed a thoughtful and substantial innovation for the differently-abled. Those using the product also shared their experiences in the comments section.



"It's a life-changer for me, it has given me great freedom and independence. The video you posted was of neo motion @neomotionlife, a Chennai based company.. please come up with an accessible car that we all can easily drive," one of the product users wrote along with his video.

"Yes it's real very good for specially-abled persons. Very good concept foldable bike. Should think of producing in bulk to help the specially-abled person to have mobility. Really it's very good innovation," another Twitter user wrote.



