Amazon India Sets Up Two More All-Women Delivery Stations In India

As part of its workplace inclusivity initiatives, Amazon India announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in India on Tuesday. The stations are located in the towns of Aranmula (Pathanamthitta district) and Kodungallur (Thrissur district) in Kerala and operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) who give work opportunities to more than 50 women in the region, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the company's official statement, the launch of these all-women delivery stations is in line with Amazon India's efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment.



These stations are in addition to the already existing all-women delivery stations in Chennai, and Kadi, Gujarat, the statement said.



The DSP programme is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers.

Providing Opportunities

The stations will be run and managed by women across managerial and delivery associate roles. The associates will also be trained across different aspects of the job ranging from customer service, handling packages, technology to safety. To ensure the safety of women delivery partners, various feedback mechanisms have been built besides creating awareness among them. In addition, a dedicated helpline number has been set up to dial in for any support or help needed during the day.



"We have thousands of women who are playing important roles in our operations network and thriving in their professional lives with Amazon," Hindustan Times quoted Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, as saying.



"The launch of these two all-women delivery stations in Kerala is an extension of our continuous efforts to provide women with safe and fulfilling opportunities, and we remain steadfast in our resolve to uplift them financially," he said.



Besides all-women delivery stations, the e-commerce giant has delivery stations that provide equal opportunities to transgender persons. It also has delivery stations in Mumbai for employees with hearing impairments.

