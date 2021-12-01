World AIDS Day: Only 21% Of Women In India Have Knowledge About AIDS

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) revealed that only 21.6 per cent of women and 30.7 per cent of men have comprehensive knowledge about AIDS. In the previous survey, 20.9 per cent of women and 32.5 per cent of men were aware of the deadly disease. The latest findings are in contrast with the results of NFHS 4 in 2015-16. The percentage of men knowing about HIV/ AIDS has considerably declined while women have shown a slight improvement. The disease continues to be a significant global health problem and has claimed about 36.3 million lives to date.

Statistics Of Several Indian States

The North-East proudly boasts of the highest awareness as Mizoram has 64 per cent of women and 65.6 per cent of men who have comprehensive knowledge about the disease. On similar lines, 50.6 per cent of women and over 60 per cent of men are aware of the life-threatening illness, the Times Of India reported. The rural women of Bihar, Meghalaya and West Bengal and the urban women of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the slightest awareness and knowledge about HIV / AIDS. Lakshadweep among the Union Territories and Karnataka among states showed a significant improvement in understanding. The previous NFHS survey showed that only one in ten women in Karnataka were aware of the disease, while the improved awareness ratio stands at one in four women.

'Prevention Is Better Than Cure'

Several studies have proved that most HIV positive women, including those infected because of their husbands, are at the receiving end of it. The stigma attached to the disease is one of the barriers that prevent people from getting tested. Lack of awareness, societal pressure, exposure to mass media and education play a deciding role in diminishing the line between stigma and reality, further improving acceptance of those suffering from the disease. Early detection of the disease could prevent its spread, if not cure it permanently.

