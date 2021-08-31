Inspiring! After Losing Both Legs In Accident, This Double Amputee Is Now Professional Yoga Instructor

People face adverse situations in their lives at some point or the other. While some lose hope and spend the rest of their lives in despair, a few others fightwith their courage and determination. One such example is Arpita Roy, who chose to live her life happily despite challenges.

In 2006, Arpita lost her legs in an accident while she was with her friend on a bike. "I was sitting on a pillion while my friend was driving. The bike collided with a lorry, and it crushed my legs," she told The Logical Indian. Arpita was shifted to a nearby hospital and later referred to a specialised hospital in Kolkata. The doctor then amputated her left leg and later the other one from below the knee as 80 per cent of her body was affected with gangrene (dead tissue caused by infection or lack of blood flow).

The Fateful Incident

Recalling her past life, Arpita said she wanted to join the hospitality industry as an air hostess or a pilot before the fateful incident. "I also had a dream to do something in the fashion industry like modelling or fashion designing," she shared.



After the accident, she needed immediate treatment that might have saved her one leg, but the treatment was delayed due to financial issues, which later resulted in gangrene.



However, the incident didn't affect her willpower but instead strengthened it. Fifteen years after the fateful day, today, Arpita doesn'nt just move and walk with her artificial limbs but has also become a professional Yoga teacher and continue to inspire others.





"The artificial limbs which I am using now is a complete basic and manual system. I hope one day I can afford microprocessor or advance limbs which will help me do Yoga and my daily workout in a better way," she said.



Hailing from West Bengal, Arpita described her life as different from the life before the accident. "I am the same person mentally but physically, I am changed. I do everything like I used to do earlier but the method is different," she added. She believes that dealing with an accident is not that tough as dealing with the situations one faces as life progresses.

Calling For Yoga

According to her, it was Yoga that has helped her be a better person and understand the circumstances of life over these years. But, at the same time, not to get affected by any outside scenario.



But, it was not planned, as she said. The doctors had suggested standing up every day for an hour to make sure her posture was correct. It was during those regular physical exercises that helped her find love for Yoga. She started with simple exercises and slowly upgraded herself to the tricky part. She used to teach 25 students before the COVID-19 pandemic including two amputees.



"I was not sure that how other able-bodied take my way of teaching. So, I just offered to teach in a message on the common group of our society. I offered for few demo sessions initially," she said, adding that she got responses from only a few at first but the rush increased gradually after the students began sharing their experiences with other people.





The 35-year-old says that she doesn't believe in long-term planning anymore. "Future is just an imagination, so I like to be in the present."



As of now, her small goal is to reach out to as many persons as possible who suffer from physical restrictions and help them overcome situations by teaching Yoga. "I think it helps others to understand the message that instead of thinking about shortcomings, it is better to count the blessings," she concluded.



If anyone wants to contact Arpita for yoga classes, can visit her Instagram page Or email her at— aroy900@gmail.com

