Adivasi Youth Tell Engaging Stories About Their Community, Awarded Certificates Under Green Hub Central India Programme

In an attempt to break barriers, a group of tribal and rural youth from across India showcased their films at the first Green Hub Central India Festival in Bhopal.

The group of 17, including four women, has just completed a 10-month intense course, the first edition of the Green Hub Fellowship programme, that trained them in multiple aspects of filmmaking.



Green Hub Festival Central India 2022 (GHCI) is the first edition of graduating batch under a 10-month residential fellowship programme for Adivasi and rural youth from four states-Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and representing diverse tribal groups from Gond, Bhil, Bediya, Pardhi, Baiga, Meena, and Ho, among others.

Building Capacities Of Tribal Youth

The Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation supports the programme to build the capacities of tribal youth in central India to tell stories of their communities and people creatively, highlighting the issues of environment and conservation through audio-visuals.



Green Hub Central India (GHCI) is in local partnership of Dusty Foot Foundation with Mahashakti Seva Kendra and is supported by Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF). The Ministry of Rural Development set up BRLF to upscale civil society action in partnership with the government.



The Green Hub Central India (GHCI) project was initiated last year for rural and tribal youth to engage them with the environment, sustainable farming, biodiversity conservation, nature-linked livelihoods and enterprise, engagement with local governance processes, indigenous knowledge, youth leadership, and other social change aspects using a digital and visual medium.



A total of 17 rural and tribal students, 13 males and four females, received their certificates during the 1st convocation. The annual conservation programme integrates the graduation of the fellows and their film screenings to amplify dialogue on sustainable futures through the participation of community youth and eminent personalities from the government and non-government organisations, civil society, youth groups, and others.



"BRLF is glad to support the Green Hub Central India program. GHCI Fellows are India's Adivasi and rural youth who are being trained and empowered to tell engaging stories about their habitat and issues through a visual storytelling medium," Pramathesh Ambasta, CEO, BRLF, said.



"An essential thing to remember is that climate change and environmental degradation are realities. The Adivasis of central India face the brunt of these changes, and their livelihoods and lives are most impacted. The GHCI fellowship offers an opportunity for them to think about these issues and start a discussion amongst themselves and their communities," he added.



The festival showcased the films and the stories the fellows' students made during graduation. It was interspersed with keynote speeches, presentations, dance, folk music, and a photography exhibition. In addition, eminent personalities from diverse environmental conservation and rural development backgrounds, indigenous knowledge, filmmakers, researchers, and practitioners were invited to the festival.

Change-Makers Of Future

Appreciating the films, Prof. GN Devy, President, Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation, said, "GHCI Fellows are the change-makers of the future in addressing issues of environment, climate change, sustainability, social justice for Adivasi development. The world needs to hear them from their perspective, which is what Green Hub Central India enables with the powerful storytelling medium of films."



Rita Banerjee, Project Director, Green Hub project, said that she is proud to see the outcomes of the work presented as films in this festival, capturing the issues of water, forests, social justice, and biodiversity that matter the most in Adivasis lives.



"Green Hub welcomes the new batch of 27 Fellows into the program, and we look forward to taking the festival across the country with the support of BRLF," she said.



The Adivasi Fellows who passed out of the programme's first edition said that many had never seen or handled a camera before. The intense program allowed them to learn, understand and ideate to bring their stories to life through a powerful visual medium. They also said that the platform gave them the confidence to put forth their ideas more convincingly and to present them on stage without fear or hesitation.



This programme is an extension of the Northeast India Green Hub project that was started in 2015 and currently has a network of 108 empowered youth across the northeast region.



In the northeast, the Green Hub festival has become a connecting point for several stakeholders, youth, CSOs, CBOs, government departments, and indigenous community members. It has helped leverage the voices of the youth and community people towards positive solutions on the ground and built a support network for environment conservation, traditional knowledge, and local livelihoods.

