Meet Abhijita Gupta, 8-Yr-Old Child Prodigy From Ghaziabad Who Became World's Youngest Writer

She recently turned eight and the young kid has already bagged the title of the world's youngest writer.

Recognised by the International Book of Records, Abhijita Gupta became a published author at the tender age of seven last year. She is the author of two beautiful books "Happiness All Around" and "We Will Surely Sustain". She has also been acknowledged as the youngest author to write a non-fiction book on the pandemic by the UK's World Book of Records.

Abhijita, a class 3 student at Ghaziabad's Presidium School Indirapuram, started writing short stories at the age of five. She has done her school and parents proud by winning the title 'Grandmaster of Writing' by the Asia Book of Records for her poetry and writing skills at a young age.

The young writer is the holder of as many as five national and international records.

Started Writing At The Age Of Five

"Her interest in writing was very sudden. She was just five years old when, one day, she asked for a pencil and a notebook to pen down her thoughts. We were surprised how she had beautifully written it with just two spelling mistakes. She had structured it so well," Anupriya Gupta, the young author's mother, told The Logical Indian.



Her first book is about ten poems and four short stories regarding friendship, eating healthy food, and not being overconfident. Similarly, her poems include Mother's Love, Study is my best buddy, Precious Friendship, Let's try let's fly, etc.





Having her first work published at seven, Abhijita now has three books to her credit; her third book is a part of her signature deal with Invincible Publishers. It was launched on October 9 by Dr. Charu Wali Khanna, Member National Commission for Women at Oxford Bookstore.



Her second book is a non-fiction book and talks about the pandemic, the life of kids during the period. Whereas the third book is about the moral values one should inculcate in their kids, how important it is to value privileges, what will happen if there would be no teachers in the world, and other topics that interested the wunderkind.

COVID-19 Boosted Her Writing Skills

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted her writing skills as she would indulge most of her time in it. "She was like give me a pencil and diary, whenever I get some thought I will note it down. This is how her first book happened, followed by her second and third book," Anupriya shared.





Her recent book, 'To Begin With the Little Things' is about all the little things we must follow to be good human beings and how they are essential to climbing the ladder of success.



"Just to make it even more fun I have written a poem for every story, which has moral and crux of the story," Abhijita shared with The Logical Indian.

A big fan of renowned author Ruskin Bond, the budding writer aspires to continue the legacy of her great poet duo grandfathers Rashtrakavi Shri Maithalisharan Gupt and Sant Kavi Shri Siyaramsharan Gupt.



Sharing some writing tips, she said, "If you want to start writing, you should observe your surroundings and put it in writing form. Also, try to express yourself in a proper way."



When not writing, she says, she can be found sketching, painting, and selecting books at local bookstores.



"Currently, my holidays are going on. I'm not writing these days as I want to spend time with my family," she says.





Abhijita was also considered among the 40 most inspiring youth by the Indian government and was invited to be featured in the 'Mauka Hai' song from T Series, which was launched in August this year. She shared the screen along with some eminent personalities from different fields like Neeraj Chopra, P V Sindhu, and Sonam Wangchuk.



