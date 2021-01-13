J&K: Smashing Gender Roles, 21-Yr-Old Girl Becomes Auto Driver To Help Family Earn Living

A 21-year-old has smashed the stereotypes while stepping up to help her family tide through the financial crunch. Banjeet Kaur from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has donned the role of an auto-rickshaw driver to help her father earn a livelihood.

Banjeet, a second-year college student is currently juggling her studies with working part-time. She wants to join the defence force to serve the nation, according to reports.

"My father was a school bus driver but he lost his job as the schools remain closed due to COVID-19. He started driving auto-rickshaw but he was not able to earn sufficient. So I stepped in," she told ANI.

"We girls should be ready for every situation," Banjeet added.

Banjeet's father, Sardar Gorakh Singh said that girls can excel in any field and should be let free to choose the profession depending on their will. He explained that after he lost his job his daughters asked him to teach them to drive the vehicle.



Hailing the step as a move towards a progressive and inclusive society, Rachana Sharma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) said that girls like Banjeet Kaur who take up unconventional jobs to support their families set an example for others.

"When I was transferred as ARTO at Udhampur, I started a campaign called 'Girls can drive' under which several girls were trained to drive," Rachana said.

