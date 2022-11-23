Creative Producer Deepak Pareek Says, "Joint Family Disintegration Is A Crucial Issue And The Bengali Feature Film 'Akorik' Tries To Address That"

Family is often considered a tight, unified unit through which a society is built, and this society then helps in the construction of social norms that we all live by. From childhood, we have learned about different kinds of families, for example, joint family, nuclear family, and extended family. These terms have been around for quite some time in Indian societies. 'Akorik' is a movie where the protagonists belong to different kinds of families. The film vastly narrates the relationship between these two leads: a young boy living with his single mother and an old man who has always lived in a traditional Bengali Joint Family. It tries to capture the difference in behavior and beliefs when you belong to a nuclear family and a joint family.



Deepak Pareek, a well-known content creator, and entrepreneur who is also the Creative Producer of the film AKORIK, in conversation with us, informed us that he also comes from a joint family. "While growing up, it was so much joy and chaos at the same time because we had a big family, we were raised under the wisdom of grandparents, spoiled by the love of uncles and aunts, and lastly strictly disciplined by parents," he says fondly. A rapid growth in the individualistic outlook can be witnessed among the people. Where joint family can be seen as traditional, perfect, and loving, from the same point of view, it can also be seen as restricting, conservative and rigid. The movie tries to grasp these concepts while portraying the bond between the 75-year-old man and a 10-year-old kid.

When asked why he thinks that the disintegration of joint families is a crucial issue, he pointed out that in urban households in India, we hardly see any senior citizens, which means children, after they become financially independent, are leaving their parents to fend for themselves. He says, "You are abandoning someone, who raised you, who is responsible for what you have become right now." Surprisingly, the modernization of society is the reason for national growth. Yet, it invaded the joint family system, which has been in regulation since the Aryans, the very backbone of Indian society.

However, it cannot be denied that women and children are often walked all over into traditional joint families. They are not allowed to grow individually, which is why they are the top reason for accelerating the process of this disintegration. The point is, changes are required everywhere; it is the only proven way to grow and flourish, there may be some oppressive practices in joint families, but that can be eradicated by setting up strong boundaries through communication. "I don't believe leaving your elders just because your ideology does not match theirs is the solution to the posed problem; it is rather selfish on your part and a bit too self-righteous."

Coming back to the film, it is set to release very soon and stars veteran & legendry actor Victor Banerjee, superstar Rituparna Sengupta, renowned Anuradha Roy, child actor Master Ankan Mallick and a few more playing key roles in the movie. "I am quite confident that the film will be a whopping success in the coming times, and the audience will get deeply moved by its theme," says Creative Producer Deepak Pareek.