Uttar Pradesh First, Chhattisgarh Second In Number Of Attacks On Christians In 2021: Report

Chhattisgarh & Karnataka Joins The List As The Second & Third Highest
As per the above-mentioned report, of these 305 cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest 66 cases, followed by Chhattisgarh with 47 cases and Karnataka with 32 cases which are the highest in South India after the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party is mulling over bringing an anti-conversion law in the State. People are afraid that if such laws are implemented, the oppressors will be free to continue these atrocities in the name of religion.
Peter Machado, Archbishop, Archdiocese of Bangalore who released the report, said he felt sad that Karnataka, known for its progressive politics and for being the IT Hub of the country, had earned such a "dubious distinction".
"We seem to have lost our humanity," he said.
Here Are Some Instances
Hate crimes in the name of religion are undoubtedly at their peak these years. One of the recent instances is Tausif's case of police brutality in Bengaluru. As per a Siasat Daily report, 22-year-old Tausif lost his arm after the police allegedly brutally thrashed him, hanging him upside down, electrocuted him and tortured him to the extent that his private part is left swollen and he is unable to urinate, instead he is bleeding.
Also Read: India Is Asia's Fourth Most Powerful Country In New Ranking