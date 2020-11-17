Tripura: Indefinite Strike Begins In Kanchanpur Against Resettlement Of Bru Migrants

A Joint Movement Committee formed by two civil society groups has protested against the central government's plan of rehabilitating Bru migrants in Tripura's Kanchanpur subdivision.

The two ethnic groups, Nagorik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention, called for an indefinite strike on Monday, November 16, over the resettlement of over 32,000 Bru migrants in the state.

Several media reports have pointed out that the committee has earlier organised a series of protest against the reintegrating migrants only in this particular subdivision.

"We were given assurance earlier that maximum 1,500 families would be given settlement here. But now, we heard that they are planning to give place to 6,000 families. If this happens, the demography and environment of the subdivision will be effected. We can't accept that," said Dr Zairemthiama Pachuau, chairman of the committee, reported Hindustan Times.

The publication also reported that trading outlets and vehicular movement were halted throughout the day, resulting in inconvenience to the residents. However, Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bikramjit Sukladas informed that no untoward incident occurred during the protest across Kanchanpur.

Citing reasons for a change in the local demography, the committee has demanded that the Brus be rehabilitated in eight districts of the state instead of the 12 identified areas.

In January this year, the Centre had signed a four-corner agreement to resolve the two-decade-old Bru displacement crisis in Tripura and also announced that over 32,000 Bru migrants from Mizoram, surviving in six relief camps since October 1997, would be settled in the state.

A massive financial package of ₹600 crore was announced for this initiative.

Long-standing problem of #Bru displaced people receives new dimension with repatriation process of Bru migrants from temporary camps in #Tripura begins. pic.twitter.com/MjQ9IBC26V — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 3, 2019

