'India Wants Safe, Speedy Rohingya Repatriation To Myanmar': Indian High Commissioner In Dhaka

India has acknowledged the urgency of the situation and wants a safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Sunday, December 20, said that there is no difference between the view of India and Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation. Appreciating Bangladesh's role in tackling the situation, he said, "It deserves praise. The facilities provided to keep the Rohingyas here are excellent."

Doraiswami was speaking to media persons at the Chittagong Press Club auditorium in Dhaka and stated that the country had provided shelter to more than one million Rohingya refugees who fled decades of persecution in Myanmar and a military operation in 2017. According to India Today, India and China are being regarded as key factors in ending the Rohingya refugee crisis.

"It is very clear that we want the safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh. India will cooperate in all cases," he said. Adding, that the repatriation is also needed for Bangladesh's socio-economic development.

On being asked about the killings of Bangladeshis by India's Border Security Force, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said, "Illegal activities at the borders lead to most of the accidents." He added that 95 per cent of the shootings occur on the Indian side of the border and 87 per cent after 10 pm when incidents of trespassing take place.

According to the Indian High Commissioner, measures should be taken so that the people residing at the border can earn money in legal ways which would help them gain awareness and understand the severity of the situation.

It is important to note that Bangladesh, recently, moved thousands of refugees to an island to ensure a safe and sustainable space with improved living conditions. Reports have pointed out that over 1,600 refugees, on Friday, were relocated to Bhasan Char island from the Cox's Bazar camp. The United Nations, however, has objected to the relocation process citing ill-suited conditions and uninformed consent.

But Bangladesh has assured the international community of improved living conditions and security for the Rohingya refugees.



India has maintained a cautious position on the matter of Rohingya refugees in view of its good relations with both Bangladesh and Myanmar.

