Paralympic Athletes Walk Ramp For Fashion Show In Japan, Win Hearts

The athletes donning fashionable attire participated in the "Amputee Venus Show" which was originally scheduled to be held jointly with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Aug 2020 9:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-28T15:39:52+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: The Indian Express

In a heartwarming incident, paralympic athletes on Tuesday, August 25 walked down the ramp for a fashion show in Tokyo.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics and Paralympics stand postponed for a year, however, the fashion show was conducted featuring several models who came down the catwalk flaunting the fashionable outfit and prosthetic legs.

The Paralympics is scheduled to open on August 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.

The paralympic athletes in the fashion show included Japan's Kaede Maegawa who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

When I was rehearsing, I felt like I was attending the opening ceremony and almost cried. The show was such a great opportunity for me."Maegawa said, reported Japan Today.

Reports suggest that the cost of delay is estimated to be $2 billion to $6 billion with the Japanese taxpayers contributing towards most of the bill.

