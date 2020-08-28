Paralympic Athletes Walk Ramp For Fashion Show In Japan, Win Hearts

In a heartwarming incident, paralympic athletes on Tuesday, August 25 walked down the ramp for a fashion show in Tokyo.

The athletes donning fashionable attire participated in the "Amputee Venus Show" which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics and Paralympics stand postponed for a year, however, the fashion show was conducted featuring several models who came down the catwalk flaunting the fashionable outfit and prosthetic legs.

#Paralympic athletes take to the catwalk in Japan. https://t.co/Fk0ubPbWWX — Helen McCarthy (@tweetheart4711) August 26, 2020

The Paralympics is scheduled to open on August 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.



The paralympic athletes in the fashion show included Japan's Kaede Maegawa who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

#News

Paralympic Athletes Walk The Ramp In A Fashion Show In #Japan

the Paralympic athletes took part in the ' AMPUTEE VENUS SHOW', where dozens of models with PARALYMPIC ATHLETES walked the ramp in fashionable clothes. pic.twitter.com/9Tda6Mi8KB — RustyFact (@RustyFact) August 28, 2020

When I was rehearsing, I felt like I was attending the opening ceremony and almost cried. The show was such a great opportunity for me."Maegawa said, reported Japan Today.

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the "Amputee Venus Show" which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.@Paralympicshttps://t.co/ltGHmTQjJG pic.twitter.com/8aXu9XTzcq — Arab News Japan (@ArabNewsjp) August 25, 2020

Reports suggest that the cost of delay is estimated to be $2 billion to $6 billion with the Japanese taxpayers contributing towards most of the bill.

Also Read: Meals Allowed On Flights, Airlines Can Put Flyers On 'No-Fly List' For Not Wearing Masks: DGCA